Sharkoon Announces SKILLER SGK50 Wood Series Keyboards

PRESS RELEASE – July 1, 2025 – Sharkoon today announced the SKILLER SGK50 Wood Series keyboards in three form-factors. With abrasion-resistant keycaps made of high-quality PBT and a stylish wooden housing, the SKILLER SGK50 Wood Series has more to offer than just a few eye-catching highlights. And thanks to hot-swap switches and keycaps, high-quality damping and a full range of customization, there is everything you would expect from a modern gaming keyboard.

For a unique and attention-seeking look, the SKILLER SGK50 Wood Series combines a stylish wooden housing with modern design elements, such as RGB illumination and a chic USB-C coiled cable. Pre-installed under the high-quality and abrasion-resistant PBT keycaps are the yellow switches from the latest Gateron generation. With an operating force of 50 ± 15 g and an immersive, linear feedback, these provide the optimal typing feel for the SKILLER SG50 Wood Series.

Customizable Typing Experience

Or do you prefer the personal touch? That’s no problem! Switches of your choice—with either 3 or 5 pins – can easily be installed and used on the SKILLER SGK50 Wood Series. Of course, the tools required for hot swapping are already included with the keyboard.

Rich Keyboard Sound

To ensure that the keyboard sounds as good as it looks, we have installed a polycarbonate positioning plate and a silicone damping for a rich, deep sound.

Full Customization Thanks to Open Source

Instead of having to install software, the SKILLER SGK50 Wood Series allows the RGB illumination and macros to be simply programmed on-the-fly. In addition, a complete range of customization is available through the compatibility with the open-source software VIA and QMK.