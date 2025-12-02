Sega And My Arcade Unveil New Sonic Retro Devices For Modern Collectors

Sega and My Arcade release two new portable retro Sonic devices



Sega Partners With My Arcade On New Sonic Devices

Sega of America and My Arcade have introduced a new collection of retro video game devices centered on Sonic The Hedgehog. The collaboration brings together Sega’s long running catalog and My Arcade’s hardware approach, aiming to merge nostalgic design with functional portability. Both companies frame the release as a continuation of their efforts to preserve classic gaming in updated formats.

The lineup includes the Sonic The Hedgehog Mighty Player and the Sonic The Hedgehog Joystick Player. Each device arrives with preloaded, officially licensed Sonic titles and is built as a compact, self contained platform for retro play. Sega positions the partnership as a celebration of its legacy, while My Arcade presents it as part of its mission to reach modern audiences with familiar brands.

The products are currently available at select retailers. Pricing is set at $119.99 for the Mighty Player and $59.99 for the Joystick Player.

Features And Details Of The Sonic Mighty Player

The Sonic The Hedgehog Mighty Player is positioned as a portable retro arcade system. My Arcade lists a 3.5” full color high resolution display as a core feature, along with a rechargeable battery that offers up to six hours of playtime. The device also incorporates classic themed wood construction as part of its exterior design.

Four games are included with the Mighty Player. The lineup features Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic Spinball, and Sonic 3D Blast. The collection aims to represent a range of early Sonic titles within a compact system while maintaining full playability.

As an officially licensed product, the Mighty Player is framed as both a collector item and a functional portable device for retro gaming. My Arcade emphasizes that the unit is built for ease of use without requiring additional hardware or purchases.

Sonic Joystick Player Adds A Full Size Control Option

The Sonic The Hedgehog Joystick Player expands the lineup with a full size joystick design. Like the Mighty Player, the unit is presented as a portable retro arcade platform with a 3.5” full color display. My Arcade targets this device toward players who prefer a more traditional arcade control layout.

The Joystick Player includes two games, Sonic The Hedgehog and Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The simplified lineup reflects a more compact offering while maintaining full licensing and complete playability of the included titles.

Power options include either 4 AA batteries or a USB C cable. Neither power option is supplied with the device, which keeps the product focused on portability while leaving charging choices to the buyer. The Joystick Player stands as a lower cost entry in the collection while maintaining the core Sonic themed presentation.