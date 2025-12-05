RTX 5070 Becomes Breakout Favorite as Steam Survey Shows Major GPU Shifts

RTX 5070 climbs past RTX 4070 to become the most adopted RTX 50 GPU



Steam survey shows NVIDIA at 73.83%, AMD at 18.05%, Intel at 7.74%



Higher VRAM models surge while 8 GB and below continue to decline



RTX 50 series climbs across the board as holiday activity shapes late year trends

RTX 5070 Leads the RTX 50 Series in Steam Adoption

The latest Steam Hardware Survey for November 2025 shows a sharp rise in adoption for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. The card now holds a 2.23% share, surpassing the RTX 4070, which sits at 2.16%. This makes the RTX 5070 the most widely used RTX 50 series model on the platform, placing it in eleventh position overall.

NVIDIA continues to dominate the GPU landscape on Steam with a 73.83% share. AMD remains in second place with 18.05%, while Intel follows with 7.74%. The distribution highlights the continued momentum behind NVIDIA hardware as the year approaches its close.

The overall top ten GPUs on Steam remain led by the RTX 4060 Laptop at 4.44%. This is followed by the RTX 3060, RTX 4060, RTX 3050, and the long running GTX 1650. Several mid range entries fill the remainder of the list, including the RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, and the RTX 3060 Laptop. AMD’s combined Radeon desktop share appears at tenth place with 2.24%.

Across the broader RTX 50 range, each model shows month to month growth. After the RTX 5070, the RTX 5060 holds 1.62%, followed by the RTX 5060 Ti at 1.20%. Current seasonal sales activity appears to be contributing to these shifts as the buying cycle intensifies near the end of the year.

Higher VRAM Models Continue an Upward Trend

VRAM distribution on Steam reflects a steady move toward larger memory capacities. Eight gigabyte GPUs remain the largest group at 33.36% but show a continued decline. Six gigabyte and four gigabyte cards are following that downward path as newer releases raise baseline expectations.

Twelve gigabyte GPUs now hold 19.22%, marking a significant rise. Sixteen gigabyte cards have increased to 8.13%, signaling broader adoption across mid and high range configurations. Even thirty two gigabyte GPUs have begun to rise slightly, a trend attributed in part to models such as the RTX 5090.

These shifts show a gradual realignment as users replace older hardware that has fallen behind modern requirements. The overall VRAM curve is moving toward configurations that better support new releases and future technical demands.

The Steam survey suggests that pricing remains a major factor influencing GPU turnover. The report notes anticipation of price increases, which could drive short term purchasing behavior. This may create a temporary surge for both NVIDIA’s RTX 50 series and AMD’s RX 9000 series during the remaining holiday period.