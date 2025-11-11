ROG Introduces New 540Hz And 280Hz OLED Gaming Monitors With Lifespan And Brightness Upgrades

ASUS ROG makes two new 27 inch OLED gaming monitors available worldwide



Tandem OLED technology boosts peak brightness, color, and panel lifespan



PG27AQWP W reaches a native 540Hz refresh rate and 0.02 ms response time



XG27AQWMG offers 1440p 280Hz performance at a lower retail price

New OLED Displays Aim For Longer Lifespan And Higher Visual Performance

ASUS Republic of Gamers announced the availability of the Swift OLED PG27AQWP W and Strix OLED XG27AQWMG monitors. Both products feature Tandem OLED technology that increases brightness and color volume while extending the usable lifespan of the panels compared with earlier WOLED models.

Each display includes a TrueBlack Glossy coating designed to deliver sharp image clarity and deep blacks in a variety of lighting environments. Both monitors also feature VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black compliance and provide a 99.5% DCI P3 color gamut.

ASUS cites built in OLED Care Pro with an advanced Neo Proximity Sensor as a safeguard against screen burn in. The proximity system detects when a user steps away and shifts to a black image until activity resumes. The monitors are backed by a three year warranty.

ASUS ROG states that it is the number one OLED gaming monitor brand globally by market share. These two new models are positioned to reinforce that leadership.

PG27AQWP W Targets Speed With 540Hz Refresh

The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP W is described as the fastest OLED monitor available, offering a native 540Hz refresh rate paired with a 0.02 millisecond response time. A dual mode design allows switching between QHD at 540Hz or 720p at 720Hz using a hotkey.

The model incorporates the same Tandem OLED improvements as the Strix variant, promising a 15% peak brightness increase, 25% wider color volume, and a 60% longer lifespan over prior WOLED panels. TrueBlack Glossy coating further supports contrast and clarity for high dynamic range content.

Connectivity includes DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 with full 80 Gbps bandwidth, HDMI 2.1, and a tripod socket. ASUS lists a sturdy stand with a silver finish and a half transparent rear panel as part of the design. The retail price is $1,099.

XG27AQWMG Focuses On Compact Design And 280Hz Output

The ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG features a 280Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 millisecond response time. A redesigned stand is 30% smaller than previous 27 inch ROG XG series models to reduce desk space requirements.

As with the PG27AQWP W, Tandem OLED technology is included to boost brightness and expand color performance. VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black support and a 99.5% DCI P3 gamut are intended to serve both gaming and creative work.

The same Neo Proximity Sensor functionality is included to help protect panel health. DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, HDMI 2.1, and a USB hub provide connection options, along with a tripod socket. The announced retail price is $599.