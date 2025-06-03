RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business: New Protagonists Unveiled, Pre-orders Open and Mac Release on the Horizon

PRESS RELEASE – June 3, 2025 – Studio Teyon and publisher NACON unveiled a new video giving further details on the main characters of RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business.

This stand-alone adventure follows on from RoboCop: Rogue City, while introducing a number of new features. Now available for pre-order, the game will be released on July 17 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and later on Mac.

In RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, players will be reunited with some of RoboCop’s best-known characters, such as Officer Anne Lewis, RoboCop’s loyal partner, Sergeant Warren Reed and robot ED-209. But RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business will also feature a number of new protagonists.

Players will meet Cassius Graves, the main antagonist of this new adventure and the mysterious leader of a group of dangerous mercenaries who have taken control of OCP’s latest project, the OmniTower, a massive residential complex designed to house the inhabitants of Old Detroit. Cassius is a charismatic and determined man, guided by a very personal and radical vision of Justice, and who commands his troops with an iron fist.

His right-hand man, Douglas Cole, is a perfect example of a mercenary. He is not driven by any ideals of justice, but rather by his own ambitions, renting out his services to the highest bidder. Players will also encounter Miranda Hale, a former OCP scientist who seems to know a lot about the OmniTower and the armed group that has taken over the building. Although her motives remain enigmatic, she will provide valuable intel to RoboCop and help him rescue the civilians trapped inside the tower.

In RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, the part-man, part-machine, all cop hero returns to action in a new, independent adventure set after the events of RoboCop: Rogue City, and between the RoboCop 2 and 3 films.

An ominous threat looms over the OmniTower, OCP’s latest project to house the inhabitants of Old Detroit. To carry out his mission, RoboCop will be able to rely on his trusty Auto-9 as well as new weapons, and unleash his unrivalled strength with devastating finish moves.

Players will also get to relive events through gripping flashbacks, giving them the opportunity to play, for the first time in a video game, as Alex Murphy himself, who is still dubbed by the original actor from the first films, Peter Weller.

