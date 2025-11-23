Revolution X Unlimited Anniversary Edition Revives Iconic Xbox 360 Era

NACON unveils a special edition of the Revolution X Unlimited in classic Xbox 360 colors



The controller is officially licensed for Xbox and PC with modern performance features



Pre orders are now open through NACON’s official website



The anniversary model includes Hall Effect joysticks, Omron micro switches, and expanded customization tools

Anniversary Edition Brings Back Xbox 360 Era Colors

NACON has introduced the Revolution X Unlimited Anniversary Edition to celebrate the legacy of the Xbox 360. The controller features colors inspired by the well known console and is aimed at players who remember the period when the platform first gained widespread popularity. NACON notes that pre-orders are now open through its official NACON Gaming website.

The company describes the new model as a blend of nostalgia and modern engineering. Its visual design calls back to the classic look of the Xbox 360, a console that remains influential in the industry. The device maintains the functionality of the original Revolution X Unlimited, which debuted in April 2025.

NACON states that the original model earned favorable reception from players and critics due to its performance focused approach. The Anniversary Edition keeps those capabilities intact while applying a retro themed finish for long time fans. Xbox and PC users are the target audience for this release, as the controller is officially licensed for both platforms.

Hardware Features Focus On Precision And Longevity

The controller integrates several technologies intended to improve durability and responsiveness. NACON highlights the use of Hall Effect technology in the joysticks. This design removes physical contact points that typically wear down over time, which the company says helps prevent drift and extends operational lifespan.

A wireless connection is included and uses a dongle to maintain stable communication with low latency. NACON positions this as essential for competitive play where input response is a priority. The controller also features Omron micro switches in the face buttons, triggers, and directional pad. These switches are known for tactile precision and are commonly used in high reliability hardware.

Players can access an integrated LCD screen to manage controller settings. This interface allows quick adjustments and the ability to switch between different stored profiles. NACON presents this as a key control center for users who shift between multiple games or play styles.

NACON further supports the controller with a dedicated PC application. Through this software, users can build and save multiple configuration profiles. The company states that this tool provides deeper customization opportunities, allowing more precise tuning of performance settings.

The application works in conjunction with the LCD screen on the controller itself. Together, they create a system designed for accessibility during gameplay and fine tuning during setup sessions. NACON promotes this combination as a way to tailor the controller to personal preferences without sacrificing ease of use.

The Anniversary Edition’s cosmetic changes do not alter any of the technical features introduced in the 2025 release. Instead, the focus is on delivering a version that acknowledges the historical significance of the Xbox 360 while keeping all modern performance capabilities intact. NACON provides additional details through its official channels and maintains that the controller is positioned as a premium accessory for dedicated players.

NACON’s Strategy Emphasizes Unified Development And Accessory Innovation

NACON describes itself as part of the Bigben Group, created in 2019 to strengthen internal expertise by consolidating its development studios and hardware divisions. The company operates sixteen studios and also publishes AA video games. It aims to produce a range of accessories that serve a wide audience while maintaining a focus on competitive gaming performance.

The unified structure allows the company to apply three decades of industry experience across hardware and software. NACON positions this approach as a way to accelerate innovation and maintain a competitive stance in the market. The Anniversary Edition of the Revolution X Unlimited fits within that strategy by leveraging past brand identity while emphasizing modern engineering capabilities.

NACON highlights that the Xbox 360 themed model continues its effort to create devices that appeal to both long term fans and current players. The company views the controller as an example of how nostalgia and performance can be combined within a single premium device.