PRESS RELEASE – Retroware Announces Lineup For The MIX Summer Game Showcase

May 29, 2025 – Philadelphia-based indie game developer and publisher Retroware is excited to unveil its lineup for The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2025, featuring fresh looks at two of the studio’s most anticipated titles.

Retroware will showcase new trailers with never-before-seen gameplay footage and additional details for the upcoming Neon Inferno, the stylish, cyberpunk run-and-gun developed by Zenovia Interactive, and beat-’em-up Toxic Crusaders.

The digital showcase takes place on June 3, followed by an in-person event on June 6. Neon Inferno made waves earlier this year with a playable demo during Steam Couch Co-Op Fest, and fans can expect even more explosive action in this latest reveal.

Those wanting to watch the event live can do so on the official MediaIndieExchange Twitch channel at 9AM PST on June 3. The onsite event will take place on June 6 at 5PM PST at the Grammy Museum Rooftop, LA.

About Neon Inferno

Three decades from now, New York City is at war with itself. A war with no battlefield: criminal syndicates control four of its five boroughs, fighting each other and the corrupt NYPD in a vicious struggle for supremacy. Into this dystopia steps a fledgling crime family trying to secure their place, striving for power just as everyone else. The players are their deadliest weapon.

It must be difficult to sleep at the Hizen hotel with all the shooting going on outside.

About Toxic Crusaders

The Toxic Crusaders are back to defend Tromaville against the evil Dr. Killemoff and his army of Radiation Rangers. With local co-op, players can grab up to four friends and take on the forces of Smogula across a variety of vibrant pixel-art levels. Choose from seven playable characters and dive into an action-packed, pun-filled adventure that’ll drag players through the wonderful world of Troma.

The cult classic hero only needs a mop to rid the streets of crime.

Neon Inferno and Toxic Crusaders will be available later this year for the PS4 and 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.