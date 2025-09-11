Resurrected Publisher Acclaim Showcases a Surprising Pivot to Indie Games

The classic publisher is back, now focused on new indie games instead of reviving old IPs.

Nine titles revealed, ranging from rhythm action and retro sports, to roguelites and stylish platformers.

Some gamers miss the old franchises, but Acclaim is pushing fresh indie projects and open to new game pitches.

Acclaim

The once-renowned game publisher formerly behind the original Mortal Kombat series, and popular arcade ports like NBA Jam and the Double Dragon franchise, announced its return back in March. Now, as part of a Play Acclaim showcase aired on YouTube on Sept. 10, the company has revealed that it’s putting its name behind a variety of brand new indie games.

Nine titles were shown, although some gamers – likely older ones who remember what Acclaim used to do – have expressed disappointment that none of the games are known IP. Even so, the titles on offer run the gamut from neon-soaked rhythm action to 16-bit sports, and stylish platforming.

“I’m super excited to kick off today’s event and introduce you to some of the incredible games our talented developers have been working on,” said Alex Josef, CEO at Acclaim. “We’ve got a great lineup coming to both PC and console over the next year, and I’m thrilled to share a glimpse of what’s in store.”

Trailers Galore

GRIDbeat! was the first new game showcased, and it looks like a cross between the minimalist UI of Duskers and a modern neon vector game, like Geometry Wars. In it, players need to hack their way through online “cyber-dungeons” by moving to the beat.

“You’ve just breached Knoss.OS – the planet’s most fortified corporate network – and stolen a payload of priceless data,” said developers Ridiculous Games. “Now you’re trapped inside, hunted by rogue security protocols and hostile malware. The only way out? Sync with the system. Move to the beat. Escape before the grid locks you down for good.”

Fittingly, the second game under the spotlight was a sports title, Basketball Classics. Despite the name, this is a modern throwback to 16-bit games like Double Dribble. Developed by Namo Gamo, the studio calls it “a retro-inspired, side-scrolling 5-on-5 basketball experience that blends arcade thrills with modern play-calling and easy three-button controls.”

It also offers multiplayer couch co-op, over 1,000 characters to build teams from, and Quick Play, Season, and Story modes. It’s also listed as “the latest entry in our Acclaim Sports Classics collection of games” by the publisher, although there aren’t any other titles currently in this apparent series.

Next up was a cross between Vampire Survivors and Nuclear Throne: Ground Zero Hour, by solo dev Rowan Edmonson. Players control a mutant who has to survive an atomic apocalypse by eating candy. However, instead of leading to poor dental hygiene and diabetes, this empowers the player with new mutant abilities, from insect eyes to tentacle limbs.

“It’s post-apocalyptic fun times in this ‘horde survival’ action roguelite!” said Edmonson. “Destroy screen-filling mobs of mutated wildlife, absorb their radioactive guts, and become an overpowered freak of the wasteland!”

There are now simulator games for just about every type of activity, with power washing being a particularly popular topic. And now here comes Pixel Washer, which turns this cleaning fantasy into a pixel-art top down RPG.

“Enter the serene world of Pixel Washer, a cozy, zen-like action-casual indie sim where you play as Pigxel, an adorable power-washing piggy,” said Valadria, another solo dev. “Clean dirty sprites across vibrant pixel art landscapes, upgrade your washer, uncover hidden secrets, and relax at your own pace.”

Some of the games shown during Play Acclaim are still in development, and Talaka is one of these. However, the roguelite already boasts an eye-catching painted/sketchbook aesthetic, and also incorporates an unusual Afro-Brazilian theme.

“You play as a young warrior fighting to restore balance as ancient Orisha legends unravel into chaos,” said developer Potato Kid. “Journey through dreamlike landscapes, face divine trials, and uncover why the myths have gone rogue. With the gods at your side, every battle becomes a living canvas.”

Speaking of “weirdly popular game topics,” games that task you with making deliveries under weird circumstances are fast becoming a dime a dozen, although few are as stylish as Tossdown. Players need to deliver packages across various locations in top-down 3D, with the help of power-ups like speed boosts and extra health after killing an enemy.

“You’re a courier caught in pure chaos, dashing through collapsing streets, dodging meteors, and outrunning porch pirates as you race to deliver packages before the world around you explodes. Speed and survival are everything,” said its developer, Fer Factor.

Gamers after hectic platforming action and chiptunes, and in need of potentially obnoxious meta humor, might want to pay attention to The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest. Already drawing comparisons to 2007 indie-hit I Wanna Be The Guy, which itself is a meta take on hard-as-nails retro games, The Prisoning pits its cowboy protagonist against spike-filled levels and quirky bosses.

“After a visit to the psychologist that went horribly wrong, you’re trapped in the mind of a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the last stages of an intense project,” Elden Pixels, the developer and arch video description writer, said in a post under the trailer. “Experience a Metroidvania drenched in anxiety based on a very true story.

Help Fletcher Howie Jr. escape his mental prison and save the day!”

One of the most well-received trailers from Play Acclaim was for HyperYuki: Snowboard Syndicate. An SSX/Jet Set Radio style snowboard racing game, it has style up the wazoo and arguably is the most polished offering from Acclaim. And it should be: the studio,

Wabisabi Design, Inc., is a Latin American team with over 13 years experience behind it.

“Welcome to the Snowboard Syndicate! Race, Compete, and Explore the slopes as a colorful cast of unique characters!” said the studio. “But what’s snowboarding without a little bit of drip? Through exploring and racing, you can unlock cosmetics such as designs for your snowboard and clothes to make sure you shine the brightest while shredding.”

The final game revealed is also one that’s available to play right now, and it’s Katanaut. It’s that perennial sidescroller favorite: a ninja hack and slash, but it stands out from the crowd thanks to pixel-perfect combat and an unapologetic cosmic horror theme. Plus, the player can grow tentacles as an extra weapon.

“You play as Naut, fighting through flickering corridors filled with sights that once were human – each run pulls you deeper into a nightmare. With every death, time bends, pathways shift, and your survival depends on ruthlessly tight reflexes and evolving builds.”

Back From The Dead, Again

Katanaut wasn’t the only zombie-themed property on display, since Acclaim as it is now is something of a revenant itself. The original company went bankrupt in 2004, before resurrecting under the original CEO, Howard Marks, in 2006 as Acclaim Games Incorporated.

This version focused on bringing online games from Asia to Western audiences, and did well for itself until 2010. At that point, Playdom acquired the company and promptly shuttered it. Playdom itself, once a popular developer of games on social media platforms, shut down in 2016.

The new Acclaim has nothing to do with the previous two versions, save the brand name. Unlike the recent resurrection of Commodore, which looks to build on the past for the future, Acclaim’s similar “Past Meets Future” slogan that appeared during the showcase looks to reference the fact it’s a new company publishing retro-inspired games.

This mission statement has left a lot of gamers disappointed as there was a belief the company would also resurrect some of the old IP associated with the brand. Unfortunately, those were all sold off over the years to other publishers and studios, including THQ, Crave Entertainment, and Liquid Media Group.

Outside of the games highlighted during Play Acclaim, the company hasn’t revealed any further details on other titles. However, it is actively accepting pitches, so aspiring indie devs, or anyone shopping a finished game around, might want to try their luck and see if they end up as part of the next showcase.