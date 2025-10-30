Resident Evil Spreads Like The T-Virus as it Hits Mobile, Arcades, And Opens Requiem Pre-Orders

Resident Evil Requiem launches Feb. 27, 2026, with pre-orders now live for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2.

A new trailer revisits 30 years of Resident Evil ahead of Requiem’s release.

Capcom tests BIOHAZARD RE:2 ARCADE in North America, the series’ first arcade title in decades.

Resident Evil Survivor Unit soft-launches on Android, blending base-building and gacha gameplay.

Resident Evil Celebrates 30 Years of Terror

Capcom has been on a real tear lately as it brings Resident Evil to mobile devices in a brand new game, reveals a new arcade cabinet, and today opens up pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem.

Next year marks the 30th Anniversary of the franchise, with Requiem promising to tie a lot of loose threads together from across the various games. It’s out on Feb. 27, 2026, but gamers can pre-order it now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S. Capcom has also revealed a Nintendo Switch 2 controller themed around Requiem ahead of its release on the console.

Capcom also released a new trailer that acts as a Cliff notes update on the series ahead of Requiem’s release. “It starts from the beginning almost three decades ago when the original Resident Evil was released on PlayStation in 1996.” said Andy Wong, Capcom’s Senior Manager of Social Media and Community, in a related news post. “It featured Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine searching for their missing teammates, but they end up stumbling across an abandoned mansion. Things went wrong. Zombies arrived. Resident Evil made its namesake.”

And regarding Requiem, he added: “You’ll experience the series’ classic survival horror through combat, investigations, puzzles, and resource management. Even if you haven’t played a Resident Evil game before, you can jump right in, though long-time fans will notice plenty of familiar touches through the game.”

A New Resident Evil Game With Ties to The Past

Resident Evil has come a long way from the stilted voice acting and wonderfully bizarre dialogue of its originator, but the core weirdness and horror remain. Resident Evil Requiem follows Grace Ashcroft, an FBI agent who may well have familial ties to Umbrella, the evil corporation that unleashed the T-Virus.

Even though it’s only just opened for pre-orders, it’s already won a ton of awards from Gamescom 2025. Early previews have drawn attention to the cleverness of the monstrous AI, as well as the ability to shift from third- to first-person, so players can experience the horror from different perspectives.

Ah, the true horror: consumerism!

Gamers can get their hands on a Deluxe Edition before release, which includes five costumes, four skins, and a bunch of extras that reference the series’ history. There’s also a pre-order bonus available that puts Grace in a battered “Apocalypse” costume.

Resident Evil 2 Arcade Cabinet Coming To The US

Resident Evil fans in North America should keep an eye out at their local arcade as Capcom is rolling out location tests this season for its brand new cabinet, BIOHAZARD RE:2 ARCADE. It’s already been tested in the UK, under the name Resident Evil 2: Dead Shot, but it’s unclear whether it’ll keep this name for the US.

The only other Resident Evil arcade game Capcom has made was Gun Survivor 2: Biohazard CODE: Veronica, which was (like the new one) a light-gun game. However, it only shared characters with the original Code: Veronica game, as well as included Nemesis from RE:3, and isn’t considered canon with the rest of the franchise. It was ported to PS2 in 2001.

Resident Evil Survivor Unit Soft-Launched On Mobile Devices

Capcom – in conjunction with JOYCITY (Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War) – is working on a new Resident Evil game, but this time for mobile devices. Resident Evil Survivor Unit is technically set for release by the end of 2025 but has already been soft-launched on the Play Store, meaning the version playable now won’t be quite the same as the official launch version as it gets tweaked and updated according to player feedback.

“Look at those monsters!”

Survival Unit is closer in design to a typical mobile game than a Resident Evil title. It has fixed-camera levels, but the main focus is on base-building strategy similar to Clash of Clans or State of Survival. It also heavily relies on gacha mechanics, with players unlocking and collecting famous characters from across the RE series.

Early player reviews are not favorable, with many calling the game “boring” and “pay to win,” although some players are a little more forgiving and acknowledge that the game still has time to improve before its proper launch.