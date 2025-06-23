Reclaim The Sea Sets Sail on July 14, 2025

PRESS RELEASE – June 23, 2025 – Independent developer 1 Last Game is thrilled to announce the official release date of Reclaim the Sea, a new adventure and naval strategy roguelike game, launching for PC on July 14, 2025.



In Reclaim the Sea, players take command of a rebel crew navigating a fantastical world completely submerged by rising oceans. Through a mix of tactical combat and narrative events, they must chart a course toward the final zone to overthrow the established order.

Key Features of Reclaim the Sea

Recruit and command a diverse crew made up of multiple fantastical species. Assign them to carry out crucial tasks: load the cannons, steer the ship, board enemy vessels, repair the hull, extinguish fires, or activate the fearsome Arcane Tower.



Fight a wide variety of opponents: Face procedurally generated enemy ships from different factions, each with unique traits. Target cannons precisely and control the distance to outmaneuver the opponents.



Explore 10 distinct zones featuring randomly generated maps, dynamic weather effects, environmental hazards, and a wide range of events to discover.



Make impactful decisions through narrative events that blend strategy with moral dilemmas and long-term consequences.



Upgrade the ship: Spend resources to gain power throughout the run by acquiring new weapons, systems, upgrades, and powerful figureheads. Refine a strategy with thousands of possible ship builds and synergies to stand a chance against the final boss.



Additional Information



Available in English, French, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.



Published in China by Indienova, and internationally by 1 Last Game.



A newly updated demo is already available, letting players experience the game’s early levels and explore two different zone types.



Post-launch updates are already planned.



Accessibility Features



Fully playable with mouse only – keyboard shortcuts are available but optional.



Active pause – pause the game at any time to issue orders before resuming.



Colorblind-friendly – all color-coded information is also conveyed through alternative visual cues.