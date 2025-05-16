PRESS RELEASE – The Last Golfer Launches May 28, 2025 – Golf Meets Adventure

May 16, 2025 – Grab your clubs and duck for cover! From the indie minds in Vancouver, The Last Golfer is bringing high-stakes golf and explosive combat to PC gamers worldwide.

Forget your grandpa’s Sunday pastime – this is golf on the edge of a volcano. Literally. The Last Golfer slams together real-time golfing mechanics, sci-fi enemies, and deadly challenges in a single-player experience like no other.

You’ll blast through biomes, dodge turret fire, and search for the perfect chip shot – all while trying not to die horribly in lava.

“Golf hasn’t traditionally been viewed as an exciting sport,” says the game’s creative director, “but we feel that the introduction of many deadly elements might change that.”

Features

Real-time swing mechanics for driving, chipping, and putting.

Epic sci-fi biomes including an ancient desert, a towering canyon, and a lava-soaked wasteland.

Enemies like robotic dragonflies and turrets that make sure your short game stays stressful.

About The Studio

Based in Vancouver, BC, is a small team of veteran game devs who decided golf needed more lava. The Last Golfer is the debut release of Drivehead Games LTD.