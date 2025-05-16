PRESS RELEASE – Sonic Wings on Its Way to Switch And PlayStation With Sonic Wings Reunion

May 16, 2025 – Red Art Games is excited to reveal that it is bringing Sonic Wings Reunion to Western Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 consoles on Oct. 7, 2025 both digitally and physically. Developed by famous Japanese studio SUCCESS, Sonic Wings Reunion is the latest episode in HAMSTER Corporation’s legendary Shoot ‘em Up series known as Aero Fighters in the West.

In addition to its digital release, Sonic Wings Reunion will also get multiple physical editions on Nintendo Switch and PS5 in Europe. Full details regarding the physical editions’ content will be revealed on Red Art Games’ social media channels when pre-orders launch on May 27, 2025.

While Sonic Wings Reunion’s Standard and Collector’s Editions will be available from multiple retailers at launch, the limited Deluxe Edition will be exclusive to Red Art Games’ official online store. Follow Red Art Games on social media to stay up to date with all of our latest news and announcements!

About Sonic Wings Reunion

In the year 20XX, cities all over the world are under attack. The mysterious organization “Fata Morgana” has returned, possessing superweapons and using unknown technology to seize control of the world’s military weapons.

“Talk to me, Goose!”

The knights of the sky, the international secret rescue team “Project Blue”, rise up to fight this threat to the world. What awaits them as they take on these new and powerful enemies…?

The latest episode in the longrunning Sonic Wings franchise, Reunion is the result of the collaboration between SUCCESS, HAMSTER Corporation and members of past Sonic Wings games’ development teams.

Produced by Shinya Nagatomo (Cotton Rock’n’Roll), Sonic Wings Reunion features character designs by Fumihiko Nantoka (Sonic Wings series) and sound design by Soshi Hosoi (Sonic Wings series).

Features

More than eight playable characters with their own aircraft and capabilities.

A total of eight stages that take players all around the world.

Local co-op mode.

Multiple difficulty levels.

Fully customizable Training Mode.

Tate Mode.

Fully customizable soundtrack featuring new music and songs from past Sonic Wings games.

The title screen can be switched from Sonic Wings Reunion to Aero Fighters Reunion.

About Red Art Games

Officially launched in early 2018, Red Art Games is a France-based publishing company that specializes in bringing indie, Japanese and retro titles to consoles and PC both physically and digitally. In addition to its publishing work, Red Art Games also ports games to consoles, PC and mobile platforms.