PRESS RELEASE – S8UL Signs Fatal Fury Veteran Yurikov

May 19, 2025 – S8UL Esports, a global powerhouse in esports and gaming content, is officially making its debut in the Fatal Fury competitive scene with the signing of seasoned athlete Marcoantonio Malpica (Yurikov).

Known for his versatility and longevity in the FGC (Fighting Game Community), Yurikov marks S8UL’s first-ever signing in Fatal Fury as the organization continues to expand its international presence across major esports titles.

Yurikov is a Peruvian-American competitor with over a decade of experience in the global fighting game circuit. Competing professionally since 2012, he first rose to prominence in titles like The King of Fighters and Guilty Gear Strive, and has since made a successful transition into Fatal Fury, carrying with him a legacy of consistency, adaptability, and competitive drive.

He has played over 400 matches and his tournament victories span multiple fighting games, including Summer Jam 2023, South Louisiana Major 2023, and Heat Wave 2022 – Northeast Championship 22. Now under the S8UL banner, Yurikov will represent India’s top esports organisation at the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, as well as other international fighting game tournaments throughout the year.

“From solo queues to the big leagues. Joining S8UL is a whole new chapter. I’ve always moved with purpose- now it’s time to do it with a team that shares the vision. Let’s make history,” stated Marcoantonio “Yurikov” Malpica.

S8UL’s move into Fatal Fury follows a series of high-impact signings across multiple titles including Apex Legends, Call of Duty (COD) Warzone, Chess, EAFC25, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Starcraft II and Tekken 8.

While S8UL is already known for dominating the mobile esports and content space, this entry into Fatal Fury represents yet another step in its ambition to build a truly global, multi-genre esports legacy.

“Esports is evolving rapidly, and staying ahead means not just following trends, but setting them. At S8UL, we’ve always believed in backing talent that can lead across eras, not just tournaments.” said Animesh Agarwal, aka 8Bit Thug, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL.

EWC 2025 will witness 16 of the world’s best Fatal Fury players battle it out for a share of the massive $1 million prize pool from July 10 to 12, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With this announcement, S8UL has now unveiled rosters across all eight titles that they will be competing in at EWC 2025. The lineups are as follows:

Apex Legends: Rick Wirth (Sharky), Benjamin Spaseski (Jesko) and Tom Canty (Legacy)

Call of Duty: Warzone: Colin Bowers-Wilson (Trikempathy), Braxton Trice (Braxtvn), and Ryder Skarzinski (Ryda)

Chess: Nihal Sarin and Aravindh Chithambaram

EAFC25: Jonas Wirth (Jonny) and Aaron Rivera (Happy)

Fatal Fury: Marcoantonio Malpica (Yurikov)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Michael Cosgun (MobaZane), Ian Hohl (FwydChickn), Jang Seong-hun (Hoon), Ziameth-Jei Caluya (ZIA), Vo Trung (Shark), and Carlos Ortega Vega (Bestplayer1)

Starcraft II: Pyung Jae Koh (GuMiho)

Tekken 8: Arja Gamoori (Sephiblack) and Nino Schwarz (Nino)

With all rosters now officially announced, the road to EWC 2025 begins for S8UL and Indian esports. S8UL is set to represent the nation on the world’s biggest esports stage.