PRESS RELEASE – Ravenswatch: Free DLC Romeo and Juliet Available in May, 2025

May 16, 2025 – NACON and Passtech Games are pleased to announce the arrival of a free DLC for Ravenswatch. Entitled Romeo & Juliet, this additional content allows players to embody these two new heroes. The DLC will be available on May 27, 2025 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

In Ravenswatch, Romeo is an unparalleled fencer, extremely agile, who can attack relentlessly. His defensive skills allow him to parry all attacks with his rapier, before retaliating with a flurry of sword blows. Juliet prefers to fight from a distance: armed with a pistol, she can concentrate her shots into a powerful single bullet, or spin around to reach all nearby enemies.

When played in co-op, Romeo and Juliet have unique combos. For example: Romeo can throw a rose to deal damage over time, which explodes when Juliet shoots it. If they’re not too far apart, they can also answer each other’s calls and swap places on the battlefield.

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game that combines intense real-time combat with deep gameplay and high replay value. After the success of Curse of the Dead Gods, Passtech Games returns with a new formula and game experience.

No two runs are alike. With over 200 talents, 50 magical items, endless build combinations, four difficulty levels, custom game modes and online cross-play co-op up to four players, the game offers an addictive experience and high replay value.

