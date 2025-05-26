PRESS RELEASE – Permafrost Premieres New Trailer At OTK Games Expo

May 26, 2025 – After generating early buzz during its debut at the OTK Games Expo, Toplitz Productions has officially released its latest trailer for its upcoming post-apocalyptic survival title, Permafrost – now available to wishlist.

Set in a frozen future brought on by the catastrophic shattering of the moon, Permafrost presents a world where ice has swallowed civilization, and the few who remain fight for survival among fractured factions, deadly cold fronts, and crumbling remnants of the past. The new trailer offers an in-depth look at the game’s bleak and beautiful setting, its survival-driven tension, and the human stories buried beneath the snow.

Frozen Wastelands: A devastated open world shaped by ice, collapse, and the remnants of once-thriving cities.

Survival at Its Core: Endure brutal weather, scarcity, and the constant threat of violence.

Faction Tensions: Align with or oppose rival groups trying to control what little is left.

Canine Companion: You’re not alone. A loyal dog by your side helps you track, survive, and stay human.

Multiplayer Co-op: Brave the cold alone or with others as you can choose to survive the frozen wasteland with up to 3 other players.

Gritty Visuals & Storytelling: A grounded, atmospheric take on survival after the fall of humanity.

Permafrost will launch for PC in Early Access on PC in 2025 and will be playable both singleplayer and in cooperative multiplayer for up to four participants.

About SpaceRocket Games

SpaceRocket games was founded in 2023. However, the seeds of what would become the flagship project, Permafrost, were sown a bit earlier. Initially, in December 2022, a dedicated trio began to mold the prototype in a somewhat informal setting. This diverse group consists of talented game designers, programmers, and graphic artists.

About Toplitz Productions

The German-Austrian publisher, whose name originates from the mysterious Toplitz Lake in the heart of Austria, develops and publishes games with “heart & soul” for all platforms. The company consists of a healthy mix of experienced industry veterans and young talents. They enjoy working with creative developers on many exciting titles, such as those from the “Dynasty” and “Giant” series.