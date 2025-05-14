PRESS RELEASE – Neon Hearts City, a Cyberpunk Detective Adventure Out Now

May 14, 2025 – Publisher Dionous Games and indie developer Cosmic Void are excited to announce that Neon Hearts City is now available on PC.



Neon Hearts City throws players into the grungy underworld of a futuristic metropolis where corruption and corporate greed reign supreme. When a missing person case leads to something much darker, players must investigate the twisted cityscape, interrogate shady characters, and navigate a dangerous world of secrets in this atmospheric point-and-click adventure.

In Neon Hearts City, you play as a hardboiled detective with nothing to lose and everything to uncover. Use your wits to examine evidence, solve challenging puzzles, and navigate a neon-drenched urban sprawl where danger lurks behind every corner. The game’s striking pixel art and moody soundtrack immerse players in a world inspired by classic noir and cyberpunk aesthetics.



Key Features



Atmospheric cyberpunk setting packed with detailed locations and gritty characters.

Classic point-and-click gameplay with modern design sensibilities.

Rich, hand-crafted pixel art visuals.

A compelling narrative full of mystery, betrayal, and survival.

Explore, interrogate, and uncover the layers of corruption that grip Neon Hearts City.