PRESS RELEASE – Jötunnslayer: Hordes of Hel on PS5 & Xbox in 2025; Svartalfheim Descent Gets Major Content Update on PC

May 13, 2025 – Discover the All-New Dwarven Warden Class and Roadmap Reveal in this Major Content Update on PC. In Svartalfheim Descent players can explore never-ending stone carved halls, mineshafts, and foundries of the industrious Svartalfar.

Global Indie Game Publisher Grindstone and developer Games Farm are excited to announce that Jötunnslayer: Hordes of Hel is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series in 2025. The game’s major new content update, Svartalfheim Descent, is now available on PC.

Major Content Update Introduces

A New Realm: Svartalfheim, filled with challenging environments and new enemies.

New Gods: The legendary brothers Brokk and Sindri, Forge Masters and Rune Whisperers, who bring powerful passive bonuses through their runes.

New Dwarven Warden Class: The last of the dwarven kind – a fortress on legs. This semi-ranged tank wields a hammer and shield, boasting heavy defense, crowd control, and a hunger for food, glory, and gold.

Meet the Warden, the brand new dwarf class.

New Enemies: Flyers, spitters, troll riders, and hobgoblin raiding parties now roam the mines.

New Boss: A new Jötunn monstrosity awaits in the final act.

New Community Event: Starting May 13, 2025, all players are invited to participate in Hobgoblins Everywhere to unlock unique weapons and a trophy. This update also includes numerous gameplay improvements and bug fixes.

Looking ahead, Jötunnslayer will be launching on PS5 and Xbox Series later this year, with all content released for early access – including the Svartalfheim Descent update – coming to console at launch. The updated roadmap highlights what’s still to come, including the new realm of Helheim, an all-new God, a new Class, and the highly anticipated Endless Mode.

About Games Farm

Games Farm is an independent game development studio with a team of more than 50 people, headquartered in Kosice, Slovakia. It specialises in developing premium cross-platform titles for PC and consoles with a portfolio of over 20 titles released to date.

From a small unknown studio, Games Farm has evolved into a globally recognised RPG developer with renowned brands like the Heretic Kingdoms franchise and an ever-increasing roster of quality titles.

About Grindstone

Grindstone is a videogame production and publishing company with a strong background in game development based in Slovakia. It was founded in 2017 as a spin-off from the well-established Slovakian development studio Games Farm to create new opportunities and support game developers in delivering creatively and commercially viable games that can compete on global markets.