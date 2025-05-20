Prepare to Rebuild a World in Ruins as Survive The Fall Launches This Week

Survive the Fall will be released for PC on May 22, 2025 by Angry Bulls Studio and published by Toplitz Productions. A catastrophic meteor strike has brought an end to civilization and humans going extinct is a real possibility. The game invites players to take charge in a post-apocalyptic Earth trapped in an eternal autumn.

Players will lead a group of survivors through a devastated open world. The terrain is as beautiful as it is dangerous, with mutated wildlife, rival factions, and fractured remnants of the old world. Earth may be quiet, but it is far from safe. Every expedition can reveal new resources or end in sudden violence.

“With the release of Survive The Fall our long development journey will reach its next and most important milestone yet,” said Michał Łuszcz, CEO of Angry Bulls Studio, in a press release. “We are a very small team and for the last three years, we poured all our time and passion into the project.”

The game combines real-time combat with tactical pause, offering a choice between fast-paced action and methodical planning. Encounters can be approached through stealth or direct confrontation. Ammo and medicine are scarce, making every decision count. A moment’s hesitation can mean the difference between life and death.

Exploration And Survival in a Fractured World

Survive The Fall drops players into a harsh landscape marked by change and uncertainty. Years after the meteor strike, weather patterns have calmed, and the world can finally be explored again. It is now a place of secrets, strange phenomena, and forgotten technologies waiting to be uncovered.

Players must gather valuable resources and relics while navigating the ruins of a broken society. Expeditions can yield rare gear, hidden knowledge, and supplies critical for survival. But the world is still in flux, and nature is no longer predictable. Even the land itself seems altered by the unknown effects of the meteor.

While exploring, players will encounter various factions vying for dominance. Some may be open to negotiation, while others are hostile on sight. Understanding who can be trusted is as important as knowing where to find food and water. Every encounter has consequences that reach beyond the moment.

Building The Foundation For a New Beginning

In addition to exploration and combat, players must construct a functioning settlement. With over 30 facility types including farms, shelters, and research labs, each structure supports the long-term survival of the group. Every addition strengthens the camp and provides new options for growth.

Survivors bring different strengths and abilities to the community. Managing their health, morale, and workload is vital. Assigning the right tasks to the right people can keep the camp running smoothly. Technology research, resource refinement, and crafting also play a key role in preparing for future challenges.

Crafted items and upgraded gear can be used both in the field and at home. Materials scavenged from the world are transformed into weapons, tools, and improvements. Players must always weigh the cost of what to bring back against what the settlement needs most urgently.

Lead a Team and Uncover The Mystery of The Stasis

Players do not face this world alone. A team of three can be deployed on each mission, combining firepower and tactical planning. Team members can follow commands in real time or during pauses. Whether ambushing an enemy patrol or sneaking past dangerous wildlife, teamwork is essential.

The meteor did more than destroy cities. It left behind a strange effect known as the Stasis. What it is, where it came from, and what it means for the future are questions that players will explore throughout the game. Environmental storytelling and rich lore bring depth to each region and encounter.

Survive The Fall delivers a layered experience that blends world-building with survival mechanics. As players explore the remnants of a shattered Earth, they must make hard choices, lead with purpose, and shape the future of a planet on the edge of renewal.

Angry Bulls Studio and Toplitz Productions Bring Experience to Survival

Survive The Fall is the work of Angry Bulls Studio, a team of industry veterans who created the studio to build games they would want to play themselves. With a focus on addictive gameplay and innovative mechanics, the team draws inspiration from the best while applying their own solutions to modern game design challenges.

“We’ve created a game inspired by titles we love, like the Wasteland series & State Of Decay, and we set out to create something that doesn’t just echo the genre, but redefines it in our own, unforgettable way. I think we’ve succeeded,” Łuszcz said.

The game is published by Toplitz Productions, a German-Austrian company known for its Dynasty and Giant series. With a team that blends industry veterans and fresh talent, Toplitz focuses on heartfelt projects built in collaboration with developers who value creativity and long-term vision.

Their involvement brings added depth and support to the as it prepares to enter the hands of players worldwide, with the Survive the Fall Steam key available on Eneba.

Together, these studios aim to deliver a survival experience that is rich in story, strategy, and atmosphere. Survive The Fall challenges players not just to endure a shattered world, but to lead, build, and uncover what lies beneath the ashes of the old one.