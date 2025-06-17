Prepare For Mud And Thunder With The Release of New Sniper Elite: Resistance Content Packs

PRESS RELEASE – June 17, 2025 – Rebellion, one of the world’s most successful independent video game developers and publishers, has today launched the Mud and Thunder Pack for Sniper Elite: Resistance, the latest entry in the smash hit Sniper Elite franchise.



The Mud and Thunder Mission, Weapons and Skin Pack extends the game’s story by adding a new mission, as well as additional weapons and a weapon skin. All Sniper Elite: Resistance players can also download the additional Wrath of the Resistance Weapon & Skins Pack for free from today.

A new mission awaits in this Mud and Thunder pack. A Resistance contact has gone missing following reports that Axis forces have invaded the region. It is now down to players to locate and save the contact to uncover their valuable intel.

Also included in this pack are the MAS 36, a reliable bolt action rifle which was designed to replace the French Berthier and Lebel rifles, and the Auto-5 shotgun, which was the first mass-produced semi-automatic shotgun on the market. The Auto-5’s mechanism provides a faster rate of fire compared to manually operated shotguns.

Finally, players will also receive the Golden Hex Weapon Skin, which will give their firearms an opulent golden finish.

The Mud and Thunder Pack includes:

Mud and Thunder Campaign Mission

MAS 36 Rifle

Auto-5 Shotgun

Golden Hex Weapon Skin

The Wrath of the Resistance Weapon and Skins Pack (Free)

The Wrath of the Resistance Weapon and Skins Pack is free to all players. It includes the fully automatic Mod.712 pistol which has an incredible rate of fire, but also makes it hard to control. Also included are the Marie Chevalier character skin and the Lady of Liberty Skin for Marie. A respected and accomplished member of the Resistance, Marie is tactically skilled in the art of stealth and willing to do whatever it takes to liberate her country from tyranny.

At this distance it’s probably silly to equip a scope on the rifle.

Finally, players will also receive the Brushstroke Camo Skin for their weapons. One of the earliest camouflage designs formulated by the British Ministry of Defence as an effective camouflage for British Army Paratroopers, the design is created with wide swathes of colour applied with a large brush.

The Pack Includes

Marie Chevalier Character Skin

Lady of Liberty Character Skin (Marie)

Mod.712 Pistol

Brushstroke Camo Weapon Skin

The latest Sniper Elite: Resistance update will also add three additional maps to the multiplayer roster: Siege (Survival), Trident Beachhead (No Cross) and Alpine (Survival).

Sniper Elite: Resistance

In Sniper Elite: Resistance, Harry Hawker, agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), takes the lead role for the first time in the series as he discovers an insidious new Wunderwaffe – something so powerful, it guarantees the Nazis would win the war.



This new standalone story runs in parallel to the events of Sniper Elite 5 and turns the attention towards the hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France.

About Rebellion

Founded in 1992, Rebellion is one of the world’s most successful independent studios. Its flagship Sniper Elite series is renowned for its authentic stealth and sniping gameplay with more than 50 million players worldwide. Most recently Rebellion released Sniper Elite: Resistance in January 2025 and the critically acclaimed Atomfall, a new IP, in March.

Sniper Elite: Resistance can be played now on Game Pass, and is also available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 Pro, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and PC via Eneba.