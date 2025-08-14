POSTAL Dude Is Back, And He Brought a Piss Gun to a Beach Party

These Sunny Daze DLC launches on PC via Steam and GOG on Sept. 9, 2025



POSTAL Dude’s vacation goes off the rails after a presidential ban on redheads



New weapons include a drill umbrella, a piss gun, and sticky hands



Over 10 new enemies and semi-open levels full of satire, gore, and bad taste



POSTAL Dude’s Vacation Interrupted by Ginger Genocide And New Ways to Kill

What begins as a long-overdue tropical getaway quickly spirals into another day in the POSTAL Dude’s chaotic life. In POSTAL: Brain Damaged – These Sunny Daze, a presidential decree banning all redheads kicks off a campaign of absurd violence. The vacation destination is beautiful, sure, but it becomes a warzone within minutes.

Launching on PC via Steam and GOG, These Sunny Daze is the latest DLC for POSTAL: Brain Damaged, developed by Hyperstrange and published by Running With Scissors. Console players will need to wait a bit longer, as ports are scheduled for later in the year.

“Fans have been waiting for the next chapter of POSTAL: Brain Damaged for a while,” said Vince Desi, founder of Running With Scissors. “These Sunny Daze brings the POSTAL Dude back into the boomer shooter space with an absurd arsenal, and we can’t wait to unleash it into the world on Tuesday, Sept. 9.”

This expansion is soaked in sunshine, satire, and substances that should never be bottled. From white-sand beaches to chaotic cruise ships, this is a tropical trip the POSTAL Dude probably should have cancelled.

New Weapons, Old Problems, And Absolutely No Moral Lessons

True to its heritage, These Sunny Daze refuses to take itself seriously. The new arsenal includes the Nyanbrella, a weapon that combines an industrial drill with a cute cat umbrella. Then there’s the Piss Gun, which is exactly what it sounds like. The Sticky Hands mechanic adds both mobility and brutality, allowing players to zip around or drag enemies into beatdown range.

Enemies are just as ridiculous as the weapons. Expect to encounter influencers called Xitch Streamers, gym rat maniacs known as Tera Chads, and an aquatic nightmare class called Hardened Seaman. Every one of them is ready to become a victim of the Dude’s ever-growing toolkit of improvised justice.

When a Tera Chad is all like “come at me, bro,” then it’s time to drill a hole straight through his chest.

Hyperstrange leans hard into semi-open level design here, giving the Dude more space to strafe, shoot, and slide through chaos. It’s still very much a boomer shooter, but one wearing flip-flops and armed with a shotgun that turns meat into metaphors.

Genre Comparisons: Boomer Shooter, But With Urine And Umbrellas

Where most retro-inspired FPS games lean into nostalgia for Doom or Quake, POSTAL: Brain Damaged runs naked and screaming in the opposite direction. Its gameplay mechanics are tight, with fluid movement and responsive shooting, but the tone? Unhinged. That’s the point.

Unlike the genre cousins Dusk or Amid Evil, These Sunny Daze doesn’t aim to feel mythic or mysterious. It wants to offend, entertain, and slap players in the face with a wet sock of satire. While Serious Sam and Shadow Warrior also flirt with crude humor, POSTAL wears its offensiveness like SPF 100.

These ladies are oblivious to the carnage that’s about to be unleashed on the beach.

Even within the POSTAL series itself, this DLC stands out. Brain Damaged already brought the franchise into a more action-centric style, and These Sunny Daze doubles down on that vision. It’s less sandbox and more sandblasted, with a clear focus on fast-paced combat over open-world chaos.

Developers Still Don’t Care What Your Mom Thinks

Running With Scissors has made a career out of ignoring social norms, and These Sunny Daze is no different. The team continues to embrace what they call “pure, politically incorrect entertainment,” and this DLC seems designed to annoy every rating board simultaneously.

Hyperstrange, based in Warsaw and previously responsible for Blood West, brings their signature flair for twisted settings and unapologetic design to the table. The result is an expansion that resembles a fever dream at a beach resort where the only drink served is chaos.

Whether it’s through the game’s weapons, enemies, or social commentary wrapped in toilet paper, These Sunny Daze makes one thing clear: the POSTAL Dude is back, and his vacation is everyone else’s nightmare.