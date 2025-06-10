Pokémon North America International Championships Streams Live June 13 to 15

PRESS RELEASE – June 10, 2025 – All roads lead to New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 13 – 15 as Pokémon Trainers from around the globe will arrive at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to battle it out to determine who will become the next North America International Champions.

Hopeful Trainers will have their skills tested as they compete in the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Pokémon Video Game Championships (VGC), Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE to qualify for the 2025 Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, California, in August.

Fans at home can get in on all the action from the comfort of their own living rooms and enjoy every electrifying moment by tuning in to the livestream of the competition on Twitch or YouTube.

Trainers who tune in to the official broadcast on Twitch as well as on the channels of featured co-streamers can celebrate from home with digital giveaways in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE.

All the action kicks off at 2 p.m. British Summer Time on Twitch and YouTube. A complete schedule is below (times are subject to change). All finals on Sunday will run subsequently; each final will not start until the previous final has finished, and thus start times for each match depend on the length of all prior matches that day.

Streaming Schedule: All Times Listed in BST

Pokémon VGC Stream: Twitch.tv/Pokemon, YouTube.com/Pokemon

Commentators: Lou Akcoş-Cromie, Len Deuel, Rosemary Kelley, Jake Muller, Evan Latt, Scott Glaza and Joe Brown

Friday, June 13: 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, June 14: 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, June 15: 8:30 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon

Pokémon TCG Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG, YouTube.com/Pokemon

Commentators: Chip Richey, Kyle Sabelhaus, Shai Burton, Alex Dao, Shelbie Bou, Kyle Sucevich and Adam Watson

Friday, June 13: 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, June 14: 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, June 15: 5 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon

Pokémon GO Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO, YouTube.com/Pokemon

Commentators: Martijn Versteeg, Jim Lawson, Caleb Peng, Sophia Mei, Martin Galderisi and Steven Sanders

Friday, June 13: 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, June 14: 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, June 15: 3:30 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon

Pokémon UNITE Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonUNITE, YouTube.com/PokemonUNITE

Commentators: Jake “Spragels” Sprague, Kirk “Doobsnax” Dubé, Joshua “Zoinks” Hiebert, Evan “Wonderchef” Hashimoto, Kelly “Kelosaurus” Wilson and D’Andre “Dreiku” Alejandro

Friday, June 13: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 14: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 15: 2 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon

