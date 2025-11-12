PlayStation Unveils 27-Inch Gaming Monitor Designed For PS5 Desktop Players

Sony reveals a new 27-inch QHD gaming monitor tailored for PlayStation 5 users.



The monitor includes a built-in DualSense controller charging hook.



Offers 240Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and multiple connectivity options.



Launches in 2026 in the United States and Japan.

A New PlayStation Monitor Tailored For Desktop Gaming

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed its upcoming 27-inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor, built specifically to complement the PlayStation 5 ecosystem. The display is designed for players who prefer desktop gaming, offering a compact alternative to traditional living room setups.

The new monitor follows a growing trend among PlayStation users who enjoy playing PS5 games beyond the television. Whether through the PlayStation Portal remote player or in other rooms, players are increasingly seeking flexible gaming setups. Sony’s 27-inch monitor aims to meet that demand by providing a premium desktop gaming experience.

Designed to fit naturally into personal gaming spaces, the monitor integrates a built-in DualSense or DualSense Edge controller charging hook. The feature allows quick and convenient access to a fully powered controller while maintaining a tidy setup.

Premium Visuals And Performance For PlayStation 5 and PC

The 27-inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor features a Quad High Definition (QHD) IPS display with a maximum resolution of 2560 x 1440. It supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles, and up to 240Hz on compatible PC and Mac systems.

To enhance image fidelity, the display includes High Dynamic Range with Auto HDR Tone Mapping, a feature that automatically adjusts HDR settings when connected to a PS5 or PS5 Pro. This results in balanced lighting and vivid colors optimized for Sony’s latest consoles.

Variable Refresh Rate support further improves gameplay smoothness, ensuring minimal screen tearing during fast-paced scenes. The monitor also includes built-in stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio output for additional flexibility in sound setup.

Designed For Connectivity And Flexibility

Sony’s new monitor offers extensive connectivity options to ensure compatibility across multiple platforms. It includes two HDMI 2.1 inputs and one DisplayPort 1.4 input, enabling use with PS5, PC, or Mac devices. Both the HDMI and DisplayPort connections support up to 2560×1440 resolution at 240Hz, ensuring high frame rate performance across systems.

Additional ports include two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C input, allowing connection to accessories such as the PlayStation Link adapter. The device also supports VESA mounting, offering players the option to integrate the monitor into custom setups.

Together with the recently announced Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, the PlayStation Gaming Monitor reinforces Sony’s vision for high-quality personal gaming experiences. Both products have been engineered to provide exceptional desktop visuals and sound, catering to players who prefer smaller, more intimate gaming environments.

The PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook is set to launch in 2026 in the United States and Japan.