PlayStation: The Concert Coming to The US This Year

PlayStation: The Concert is a live music experience celebrating the scores and soundtracks of popular video games, and it had a world premiere in Ireland in April 2025. Now, the show is set to tour the US from October this year.

The Concert brings together an all-star ensemble of musicians to perform live renditions of iconic songs from the likes of The Last of Us, God of War, and Uncharted. The stage itself makes use of a modular design and cutting-edge tech to help create an evolving and immersive experience beyond simply watching musicians play.

“What we really wanted to do was take all of this beautiful artistry that has been put into creating these games, and interpret that for our live show environment,” said Roxy Silverwood, Art Director and Creative Lead from live experience studio NorthHouse, in a behind-the-scenes trailer.

A Visual And Audio Treat

PlayStation: The Concert makes use of an innovative multi-screen design, combining advanced LED and projection technologies, to bring game characters onto the stage. The Concert itself is broken into four main parts, covering the scores from composers like Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), and Bear McCreary (God of War).

The show also incorporates music from Astro Bot and Bloodborne, but isn’t limited to games synonymous with PlayStation; Journey and Helldivers 2 music is also performed during the show.

It’s also worth noting that the music isn’t necessarily a direct note-for-note performance, either, as quite often recorded audio can make use of virtual instruments as well as real ones. PlayStation has worked with top musicians to incorporate classical, electric, and ethnic instruments into the live renditions, thereby reimagining songs in collaboration with the gaming studios’ composers.

The Concert is an all-ages show, though minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, although everyone is encouraged to check the local laws of a venue to ensure children are allowed in.

Venues currently slated for PlayStation: The Concert performances are listed on the official site, but include The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, and National Theatre, Washington, DC. Tickets are available now. The tour starts on Oct. 9 and goes through to April 2026, with additional dates to be added.