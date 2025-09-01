Pizza Bandit Blends Hilarious Bounty Hunting With Panic-Fueled Cooking In Early Access

Pizza Bandit launches in Early Access on Steam and Epic Games Store, combining third-person shooting and cooking chaos

Players take on the role of Malik, a time-traveling ex-mercenary with a dream to open the galaxy’s greatest pizza joint

The game supports up to four player co-op, customizable loadouts, and fully fledged restaurant and character personalization

JofSoft plans ongoing content updates including new missions, enemies, recipes, cosmetics, and community-driven features

A Chaotic Blend Of Cooking And Combat

Pizza Bandit is a third-person co-op shooter with a unique twist: every mission requires cooking under literal fire while dodging bullets. Players embody Malik, a former mercenary cursed with the ambition to run a top-tier interstellar pizzeria. The game turns multitasking into a full-blown spectacle, forcing players to flip dough in the middle of a warzone, chop sushi while enemy waves approach, and serve dishes before time runs out.

Unlike traditional third-person shooters such as Gears of War or The Division, where cover mechanics dominate and firefights unfold in tactical rhythm, Pizza Bandit layers culinary urgency on top of combat. Players are rarely safe behind cover for long. Instead, the pressure comes from managing simultaneous objectives: eliminating targets while also plating food before timers expire.

“We wanted to blend arcade-style combat with the absurd pressure of a cooking show in total crisis,” says Hugo Pak, Game Director at JofSoft. “It’s fast, ridiculous, and surprisingly strategic – just like trying to open a restaurant during an alien invasion.”

This chaotic overlap creates moments more reminiscent of Overcooked than a standard shooter. The difference is that instead of yelling at teammates about burning onions, players are dodging armored mutants while still trying to plate sashimi. The hybrid gameplay loop is deliberately absurd yet mechanically demanding, carving out a space distinct from genre peers.

Early Access Features Offer Full Gameplay Loop

Pizza Bandit’s Early Access launch includes multiple core features. The game supports 1-4 player online co-op with scalable difficulty, allowing solo players or teams to experience the full spectrum of chaos. For veterans of shooters like Remnant II, the combat here feels familiar in structure yet constantly interrupted by culinary objectives, forcing players to juggle priorities in ways few shooters demand.

Cooking under fire is central. Players slice ingredients, assemble dishes, and deliver meals while enemy waves disrupt their kitchen stations. Every second spent focusing on the meal risks being blindsided by incoming fire. This inversion of typical shooter pacing creates constant tension, rewarding players who master situational awareness.

Apparently there are more ways than one to get saucy in a pizzeria. This is one of them.

Time-traveling bounty missions ensure variety, dropping Malik and his crew into eras with unique hazards, enemies, and objectives. Environments change from futuristic battlefields to historical arenas, each demanding adjustments in both combat and cooking. While traditional shooters may rotate maps or mission goals, Pizza Bandit escalates the stakes by tying success to both survival and culinary completion.

Customization And Strategy Drive Replayability

Loadout customization provides depth beyond the novelty. Weapons, skills, and cutlery all play roles in defining a playstyle. Players can design builds optimized for heavy combat presence, culinary efficiency, or hybrid approaches. In this way, Pizza Bandit recalls class-based shooters like Warframe, though filtered through a tongue-in-cheek culinary lens.

Restaurant customization expands the loop further. Cash earned from successful bounties can be spent on outfitting Malik’s dream pizzeria, adding décor, neon signage, and appliances. This progression system mirrors the base-building mechanics seen in shooters like Fortnite: Save the World, giving players a reason to return beyond mission repetition.

Carving up pizza topping like it’s bloody murder. At least it’s not pineapple!

Character personalization rounds out the package with glowing accessories, wild hairstyles, and streetwear aesthetics. While visual flair may not affect gameplay, it reinforces the game’s commitment to absurdity. Few shooters would allow players to mow down enemies in combat boots while wearing neon chef gear, but Pizza Bandit thrives on this clash of tones.

Comparisons To Other Shooters Only Highlight Its Uniqueness

Where Gears of War emphasizes cover-based precision and Remnant relies on cooperative survival against overwhelming odds, Pizza Bandit makes chaos the point of play. It is a shooter designed to be unstable, where objectives constantly conflict and the kitchen is just as dangerous as the battlefield.

Overcooked comparisons are inevitable, given the cooking mechanics and multiplayer focus. Yet the difference is scale and stakes. Overcooked frustrates players with time limits and kitchen hazards. Pizza Bandit escalates those frustrations by adding enemy gunfire, resource management, and combat pressure, creating a hybrid unlike anything else in the space.

Blowing things up in pizza-making shooters guarantees both customer and player satisfaction.

As an Early Access title, Pizza Bandit is still expanding. The promise of new missions, tougher enemies, and expanded recipes will further refine its balance of cooking and shooting. What is already clear is that this game stands apart from its peers, not by outdoing them in one category, but by smashing genres together into something deliberately chaotic.