Pixelworks and PerfDog Unite to Test Game Performance on Smartphones

Pixelworks has partnered with Tencent’s WeTest PerfDog to redefine how game performance is evaluated on smartphones. Together, they’ve launched the industry’s first hardware-accelerated “Frame Generation” index.

This is a breakthrough standard integrated into the newly released PerfDog 11.1, offering real-time insights that promise to revolutionize game optimization.

“In today’s world of rapid technology development, our collaboration with Pixelworks represents a convergence of technical excellence and AI-powered innovation, said Wensheng Cao, founder of Tencent WeTest PerfDog, in a joint statement.

A New Approach to Measuring Mobile Game Performance

The mobile gaming industry is growing rapidly, and with it, the demand for higher frame rates and smoother visual experiences. Until now, most testing tools have relied on average frame rates and general stability metrics. These standards often fail to capture the performance boost provided by hardware acceleration.

Pixelworks and PerfDog developed the Frame Generation index to fill this gap. It introduces multi-dimensional performance metrics that take rendering hardware into account. With real-time frame rate visualization, developers can now access post-acceleration data that highlights bottlenecks and provides targeted insights for optimization.

“This cross-domain partnership not only establishes a new industry benchmark for performance but also paves the way for future data dimension expansion in our product ecosystem,” Cao said.

What PerfDog 11.1 Brings to The Table

PerfDog is already a widely used performance testing tool across Android and iOS platforms. Its new 11.1 version, created in collaboration with Pixelworks, introduces Frame Generation as a core feature. This allows teams to monitor accelerated frame rendering as it happens, offering richer datasets and greater transparency throughout the development cycle.

For hardware manufacturers, this means clearer benchmarking and more accurate comparisons between devices. For developers, it delivers actionable guidance that improves performance tuning. The result is a more efficient path to delivering high-quality mobile gaming experiences.

Benefits For Developers, Reviewers, And Players

With this new standard in place, developers gain a critical edge in performance diagnostics. The ability to see how a game performs with hardware rendering activated allows for better optimization and smoother gameplay.

This directly benefits gamers, who will experience more consistent frame rates and fewer performance issues.

“Leveraging our more than two decades of visual processing expertise and early AI technology implementation across mobile and gaming scenarios, Pixelworks was proud to contribute to the joint development of the industry’s first Frame Generation index,” Jun Fang, Vice President of Pixelworks and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit, said in the joint statement.

Reviewers also stand to benefit. The Frame Generation index offers a reliable method for evaluating system stability and visual fluidity, helping audiences understand what to expect from each title and device.

Setting a New Standard For Mobile Gaming Performance

The introduction of Frame Generation in PerfDog 11.1 signals a shift in how mobile game performance is measured and improved. By combining real-time data visualization with hardware-aware metrics, Pixelworks and PerfDog have delivered a tool that meets the growing demands of developers, manufacturers, and players alike.

“This cooperation with PerfDog opens expanded opportunities for further gaming quality enhancements, and activates deeper data utilization to propel industry-wide performance ecosystems forward,” Fang said.