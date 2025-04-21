Skip to content
Home » Pixelworks and PerfDog Unite to Test Game Performance on Smartphones

Pixelworks and PerfDog Unite to Test Game Performance on Smartphones

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson Editor-in-Chief
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: April 21, 2025
Pixelworks and PerfDog Unite to Test Game Performance on Smartphones

Pixelworks has partnered with Tencent’s WeTest PerfDog to redefine how game performance is evaluated on smartphones. Together, they’ve launched the industry’s first hardware-accelerated “Frame Generation” index.

This is a breakthrough standard integrated into the newly released PerfDog 11.1, offering real-time insights that promise to revolutionize game optimization.

“In today’s world of rapid technology development, our collaboration with Pixelworks represents a convergence of technical excellence and AI-powered innovation, said Wensheng Cao, founder of Tencent WeTest PerfDog, in a joint statement.

A New Approach to Measuring Mobile Game Performance

The mobile gaming industry is growing rapidly, and with it, the demand for higher frame rates and smoother visual experiences. Until now, most testing tools have relied on average frame rates and general stability metrics. These standards often fail to capture the performance boost provided by hardware acceleration.

Pixelworks and PerfDog developed the Frame Generation index to fill this gap. It introduces multi-dimensional performance metrics that take rendering hardware into account. With real-time frame rate visualization, developers can now access post-acceleration data that highlights bottlenecks and provides targeted insights for optimization.

“This cross-domain partnership not only establishes a new industry benchmark for performance but also paves the way for future data dimension expansion in our product ecosystem,” Cao said.

What PerfDog 11.1 Brings to The Table

PerfDog is already a widely used performance testing tool across Android and iOS platforms. Its new 11.1 version, created in collaboration with Pixelworks, introduces Frame Generation as a core feature. This allows teams to monitor accelerated frame rendering as it happens, offering richer datasets and greater transparency throughout the development cycle.

For hardware manufacturers, this means clearer benchmarking and more accurate comparisons between devices. For developers, it delivers actionable guidance that improves performance tuning. The result is a more efficient path to delivering high-quality mobile gaming experiences.

Benefits For Developers, Reviewers, And Players

With this new standard in place, developers gain a critical edge in performance diagnostics. The ability to see how a game performs with hardware rendering activated allows for better optimization and smoother gameplay.

This directly benefits gamers, who will experience more consistent frame rates and fewer performance issues.

“Leveraging our more than two decades of visual processing expertise and early AI technology implementation across mobile and gaming scenarios, Pixelworks was proud to contribute to the joint development of the industry’s first Frame Generation index,” Jun Fang, Vice President of Pixelworks and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit, said in the joint statement.

Reviewers also stand to benefit. The Frame Generation index offers a reliable method for evaluating system stability and visual fluidity, helping audiences understand what to expect from each title and device.

Setting a New Standard For Mobile Gaming Performance

The introduction of Frame Generation in PerfDog 11.1 signals a shift in how mobile game performance is measured and improved. By combining real-time data visualization with hardware-aware metrics, Pixelworks and PerfDog have delivered a tool that meets the growing demands of developers, manufacturers, and players alike.

“This cooperation with PerfDog opens expanded opportunities for further gaming quality enhancements, and activates deeper data utilization to propel industry-wide performance ecosystems forward,” Fang said.

Jorgen Johansson

Jorgen Johansson

Editor-in-Chief

I have a solid background in journalism and a passion for videogames. As Editor-in-Chief of Eneba’s news team, my mission is to bring daily news articles, in-depth features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews that inform, inspire, and empower gamers of all backgrounds. Gaming is more than just entertainment – it’s a culture, a community, and a way of life.

New

7 Best Gaming Laptops Under $500: You Can’t Go Wrong With Our Expert Picks!

April 17, 2025

10 Best Turn-Based Strategy Games for Smart Gamers

April 16, 2025

9 Best Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X in 2025

April 8, 2025

8 Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors in 2025

April 8, 2025

20 Best Switch 2 Games You Can Play Right Now

April 4, 2025

7 Best SteelSeries Headsets in 2025 – Top Picks for Gamers

April 3, 2025

5 Best HyperX Headsets in 2025 – In-Depth Buyer’s Guide

April 3, 2025

15 Best Games Like Animal Crossing in 2025

April 1, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

First-Person Fishing Horror Dreadmoor Announced With Very Familiar New Trailer

April 21, 2025

Tour de France 2025 Debuts on Unreal Engine 5 With New Refueling System

April 18, 2025

MSI Reveal Gaming Desktops Powered by NVIDIA RTX 50 Series

April 18, 2025

Mario Kart World Becomes Open-World When Switch 2 Releases

April 18, 2025

Handheld Playdate Gets Bumper Game Update

April 18, 2025