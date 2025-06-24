Owlcat Games Announces Launch of ‘Lex Imperialis’, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader’s Newest DLC

PRESS RELEASE – June 24, 2025 – Today, Owlcat Games announced the launch of the long-awaited expansion of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Lex Imperialis. Available now across all platforms, fans of Warhammer 40,000 will cement themselves amongst the legends of His holy Imperium for all eternity, traversing the Kronus Expanse like never before.

Lex Imperialis is the second major expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Thrusting players into the iron grip of Imperial Law, this DLC features a new 15-hour storyline that introduces the Adeptus Arbites, a faction of incorruptible enforcers, and a new companion – the grim and relentless Solomorne Anthar. With battle Familiars like cybernetic eagles and cyber-mastiffs, this DLC enriches the gameplay and narrative layers of Rogue Trader.

Key Features of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Lex Imperialis

A Gripping New Story: A tense narrative where choices as judge and judged ripple throughout the Imperium.

Dynamic New Mechanics: Tactical innovations with an all-new set of Familiars that bring fresh strategy to combat challenges. Harness the newfound powers of companions, which ultimately reshape the strategy behind combat encounters.

An Uncompromising Companion: Solomorne Anthar, a seasoned Arbites officer whose unwavering dedication to Imperial justice is matched only by his simmering anger and hatred of criminals. Accompanied by his loyal cyber-mastiff, Anthar offers players formidable combat skills and a deeply personal past to uncover.

The Adeptus Arbites Revealed: The incorruptible enforcers of Imperial Law arrive equipped with signature weaponry, which redefines battlefield dynamics and tactical gameplay. Their vast arsenal embodies the soldiers’ elite status and their relentless pursuit of order.

