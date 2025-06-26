One-Punch Man x Crystal of Atlan Crossover Launches Today

PRESS RELEASE – June 26, 2025 – The cross-platform Magicpunk MMO Action RPG Crystal of Atlan has officially launched its first-ever crossover event with One-Punch Man, live now as of June 26.

Available on iOS, Android, PC, and PlayStation 5, the game invites players to dive into this limited-time collaboration titled “Boom! One-Punch KO!”, featuring iconic characters, exciting challenges, and exclusive rewards in the world of Atlan. Meanwhile, a brand-new class, Mystrix, will join the battlefield on July 10.

This epic collaboration brings fan-favorite characters, such as Saitama, Terrible Tornado, and Boros. Iconic characters from One-Punch Man bring their own fast-paced, hyper-destructive combat abilities that sync perfectly with Crystal of Atlan’s unique air combo system, delivering an exciting and satisfying gameplay experience.

Event: “Path to Hero” – Wear Saitama’s Skin

Players join the crossover event to take on Boros, the powerful Dominator of the Universe, in an exclusive boss battle. Defeat Boros to earn the coveted Mark of the Dominator, redeemable for rare crossover rewards. Meanwhile, the Path to Hero event lets you unlock your Master’s License, gain exclusive avatar frames and titles, and obtain the highly anticipated Saitama transformation item.

Exclusive Collaboration Pets and Mounts Arrive

Pet Terrible Tornado joins as a powerful S-grade support pet, using her psychic abilities to dominate the battlefield by crushing foes with flying steel and stone. Alongside her, two brand-new collaboration mount paints – Sky Knight – Genos α, and Windride Skateboard – Hellish Blizzard β, are here to amp up player rides.

The Brand New Class Mystrix Debuts on July 10

Mystrix is the newest subclass of Musketeer – a master of magitech weaponry who combines graceful precision with explosive firepower. In battle, she transforms her Weapon Case into a variety of weapons, including a Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Floating Cannons, and even a Motorcycle, allowing for versatile offense and agile movement. As she switches weapons and deals damage, she builds up Weapon Charge to unleash Gunfire – Bloom, converting her Weapon Case into a devastating Charged Pistol that delivers a massive burst of damage.

Key Features

Diverse Classes with No Character Gacha: Enjoy all classes for free, each with over 20 unique skills for deep customization and visually stunning combos. More classes and expansions will be added in the future.

Infinite Combo Potential: Chain up to 12 skills, combining 8 base skills and 2 finishers with normal attacks for seamless and stylish combat.

Fluid, 3D Combat: Experience dynamic angles, aerial combos, and fast-paced action on a full XYZ-axis combat system.

Team-Based Dungeons: Collaborate with others in story missions, Void Realm runs, or large-scale 8-player HexChess battles, requiring coordination and strategy to overcome challenges.

Fair PvP Competition: Test your skills in balanced 1v1 and 3v3 modes where victory is determined by skill, not stats.

About Crystal of Atlan

Set in a vibrant Magicpunk world, players will embark on an epic journey through a fantastical realm where magic and technology intertwine. As free-spirited adventurers, they will uncover the secrets of ancient Atlan ruins and confront powerful factions to restore peace to Atlan and unveil the truth hidden within its fractured history.

As a multiplayer-focused MMO Action RPG, Crystal of Atlan puts a strong emphasis on cooperative multiplayer gameplay and social interaction. At its core, the game delivers thrilling, fast-paced combat within engaging co-op dungeons, inviting players to forge alliances and tackle challenges together.