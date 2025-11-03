One Day Before Launch And Players Are Still Reporting Massive Bugs In Football Manager 2026

It is day before launch and players are still angry, bitter, and have tons of questions



Latest update mentioned by studio was on Oct. 31



Players have started refunding Football Manager 2026 ahead of release



Football Manager 2026 Console announcement lambasted

Everything From Inconveniences To Application Errors

The sports gaming community has been looking forward to Football Manager 2026 by Sports Interactive Studio since 2024 and with the game currently in Beta testing one day before launch, and bugs and glitches being reported on social media, it does not bode well.

Football Manager 2025 never saw the light of day as the Studio Director, Miles Jacobson, decided to pull the game before its release. He was not satisfied with the quality of the game and did not want players to spend money on something that was not good enough.

Referring to the upcoming Football Manager slated for a Nov. 4 launch, Jacobson said in September that “FM26 represents a landmark release in our quest to produce football management perfection and the whole studio is really excited to share it with the world.”

While the game did receive a 1.6 GB update on Halloween, many players are still reporting critical issues on the day before the official release.

“When is the online game going to be fixed? It’s ridiculous now,” Ash wrote on Nov. 3 on X (formerly Twitter) in the thread dedicated to reporting bugs and glitches.

Players Have Started To Refund The Game Ahead Of Release

X user Steo pointed out on Nov. 1 what many others must be thinking at the moment: “Bought it yesterday, have played it both days and has crashed on both days. Absolute shit show. Whole point of not releasing FM25 was so FM26 would be much better and it’s just riddled with bugs.”

Steo is not the only one refunding the game shortly before its release.

The dedicated account on X for FM26 customer support, FM Assist, is not doing much to calm customers down. Virtually every post replied to get a copy/paste answer: “Hello, we’re sorry you are having issues can you please create a support ticket with the link below.”

Criticism has more or less been stone-walled by the studio and sparse comments have been more about announcing unrelated updates rather than heading fans off at the pass with real solutions. An example of this poor communication with the fan community was the offer of a search function to circumvent the UI that has been especially dragged through the mud.

This will be the first time in the franchise history that the console version of the game will be made with the Unity engine, and this is largely why the user interface has been redesigned. Unity also adds improvements to the graphics when players view matches.

In a press release on Nov. 3 on the Football Manager official website, the studio is patting itself on the back for what they are about to release tomorrow: “Authenticity reaches new heights as you pursue domestic football’s biggest prize with the full broadcast experience from the best seat in the house alongside official club logos, kits and player faces.”

Less than 1 hour after Football Manager 2026 Console was announced on X, the community feedback was pouring in.

“Destroying a three decades long legacy to cater to the console market is nasty, nasty work. Well done chaps, White Hart Pain commented in the thread under the console version announcement.

“Read the room and go back to making a PC version instead of packaging a console version as PC, full of bugs and abandoning what made you successful,” Azzy wrote.

“You ruined the best game ever made. Spent years playing FM, every single release. You’ve ruined it all,” SusanBoyleFC commented.