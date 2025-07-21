Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny Releases Extended Trailer Featuring New Heroes And Gameplay

PRESS RELEASE – July 21, 2025 – An epic crossover quest nears. Nickelodeon and GameMill Entertainment released a new extended trailer today for Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny, the epic action RPG launching September 30 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Today’s video showcases more of the game’s Nicktoons heroes, as well as a fresh look at its real-time ARPG gameplay featuring tons of fantasy fun with fan-favorite Nickelodeon characters!

Journey across Nickelodeon-inspired fantasy lands on a grand quest inspired by tabletop RPGs in Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny. Slash, bash, cast spells, and strategize your way to victory against a variety of enemies in fast-paced and fluid ARPG combat. Upgrade your weapons and master new abilities in solo play and local co-op for up to four players.

Choose from a roster of legendary characters from across the Nickelodeon universe, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Sandy Cheeks, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s Leonardo, Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Katara, Timmy from The Fairly OddParents, and more to be revealed.

