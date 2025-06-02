New Trailer Unleashes The Horror of Dark Atlas: Infernum

PRESS RELEASE – June 2, 2025 – Publisher SelectaPlay and developer Dark Council Studio to unveil a new gameplay trailer for Dark Atlas: Infernum, the upcoming first-person psychological horror survival experience.

Recently premiered during the Horror Game Awards Summer Showcase, the trailer tears open a glimpse into the nightmare: claustrophobic rooms, crumbling environments twisted by unseen forces, and grotesque entities watching from the shadows.

Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X in late 2025, Dark Atlas: Infernum invites players to descend into a world where the boundary between reality and nightmare has shattered.



About Dark Atlas: Infernum



The world is unravelling. Electrical storms scour the Earth, leaving behind ghostlike remnants called Imprints, silent echoes of the dead, haunting the ruins of cities. Civilization is burning. And something far worse is coming.



The past demands answers. The future offers only torment. And the Corona Radiata, a forbidden book of unspeakable power, is the key everyone wants.



Key Features



First-person, single-player survival horror soaked in dread.

Psychological horror, stealth, and intricate puzzles drive a deeply immersive experience.

A rich narrative set in Álvaro Aparicio’s Saga Radiata universe, part of the Dark Atlas meta-anthology.

Spanish voice acting led by Alberto “Láudano” Martínez (Noviembre Nocturno).

A haunting original soundtrack that lingers like a curse.



About Night Council



Night Council Studio is an independent videogame developing company based in Spain. Dark Atlas: Infernum will be its first videogame. Following a successful crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the game has been nominated in the category of Best Narrative, Best Soundtrack and Game of the Year of the VII edition of the PlayStation Awards, selected by the Comunidad de Madrid.



About SelectaPlay



SelectaPlay is SelectaVisión’s video games publishing branch. The company works with talented studios on unique video games and helps them publish their titles in both physical and digital formats in Europe and worldwide.



About SelectaVisión



SelectaVisión is a video publishing company founded in 1984. Based in Spain, SelectaVisión’s catalog includes anime and live-action feature films, TV shows, and movies. Publishing both anime classics and the latest Japanese productions since 1997.