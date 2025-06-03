New Trailer And Early Access Announced For Chasing Rats’ Cultist Roguelike Worship

PRESS RELEASE – June 2, 2025 – Chasing Rats Games, the mischievous minds behind Struggling, just dropped a brand new trailer during the PC Gaming Show for their upcoming title Worship, a Pikmin-inspired, co-op roguelite about blood rituals, cult management, and doomsday devotion.

Following a successful kickstarter campaign and funded by Kowloon Nights – a videogame fund supporting amazing indie titles such as Spiritfarer and Sea of Stars – Chasing Rats Games has also revealed the game releases in Early Access on July 16 on PC, inviting players to don the robes of a zealot, carve symbols in blood, and incite the apocalypse alongside friends in online co-op chaos.

Worship is a multiplayer game where up to four players team up to spread their faith, grow their cult, and bring on the apocalypse. Inspired by Pikmin, the game puts a twisted spin on real-time unit control, as players use hordes of loyal followers to fight, explore, and, when necessary, sacrificed in grisly rites to appease their dark deity.

With its striking ink-sketch aesthetic and hand-drawn animations, the art direction walks a razor’s edge between disturbing and delightful, combining gleeful absurdity with unsettling rituals.

Key Features

Blood Rites – Draw mystical symbols with blood to cast devastating spells, manipulate your environment, and solve puzzles.

Followers are Everything – Command the faithful to fight, carry, destroy, and die for the cause. Their devotion is absolute – and expendable.

Ever-Changing World – Each run takes place in a procedurally generated map, filled with rival factions, evolving challenges, and divine tests of faith.

Test the Faith with Friends – Complete rituals, earn devotion, and prove worthy in boss encounters before summoning a god into the mortal realm through online co-op multiplayer.

About Chasing Rats Games

Chasing Rats Games is an indie video game studio based in Montreal. The studio brings its own flavor to the indie scene with whacky, genre-bending games that thrive on chaos and camaraderie. Their goal is simple: to make weird games that are as fun to play as they are to watch – in the best possible way.