New Game Releases: June 29 – July 5, 2026

While it’s slim pickings for blockbuster releases this week outside of a major DLC drop, there’s still plenty for players to get excited about. Independent developers are once again carrying the release calendar, with a healthy selection of inventive titles arriving on PC and consoles. It’s also been a notable week for games making the jump from mobile devices, giving even more players the chance to experience some hidden gems on larger screens.

Farming Simulator 25: SKY Agriculture Pack

Sometimes you can’t beat a bit of ploughin’. Developed and published by GIANTS Software, the SKY Agriculture Pack expands Farming Simulator 25 with a new collection of specialist machinery from Italian manufacturer SKY Agriculture. The DLC introduces additional seed drills, cultivators and precision farming equipment, giving virtual farmers even more tools to optimise their operations across the game’s sprawling agricultural landscapes.

As with previous equipment packs, the focus is on authenticity, with each machine recreated in impressive detail and fully integrated into the game’s existing farming systems. The expansion continues GIANTS Software’s steady cadence of post-launch content, ensuring Farming Simulator 25 remains one of the most comprehensive agricultural simulations available.

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Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – Kenshiro DLC

Developer KOF Studio and publisher SNK continue expanding Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves with the arrival of Kenshiro as the latest downloadable fighter. The iconic protagonist from Fist of the North Star joins the roster complete with his signature Hokuto Shinken techniques, bringing devastating close-range attacks and explosive finishers that faithfully recreate the legendary manga and anime series.

The crossover has been one of SNK’s most talked-about post-launch announcements, further cementing City of the Wolves as a celebration of fighting game history. Kenshiro arrives with his own stage, themed music, story content and alternate costumes, while the accompanying update also introduces gameplay balancing and additional quality-of-life improvements for the entire roster.

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Mystery of Silence

Developed by Half-Face Games and published by IndieArk, Mystery of Silence is a psychological horror adventure that combines exploration, environmental puzzles and narrative-driven storytelling. Players investigate an abandoned location shrouded in supernatural mysteries, gradually uncovering disturbing secrets while avoiding the unseen forces lurking within the darkness.

The game has attracted attention on PC already thanks to its emphasis on atmosphere over jump scares, with early players praising its haunting audio design, minimalist presentation and slow-burning tension. Mystery of Silence joins a growing wave of independent horror titles appearing on console, proving that memorable scares don’t require blockbuster budgets.

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High on Life 2

Making its debut on Switch 2, developer Squanch Games returns with High on Life 2, the sequel to the irreverent sci-fi shooter that became one of 2022’s surprise hits. Once again combining fast-paced first-person action with talking alien weapons and an absurdist sense of humour, the sequel expands on the original with larger environments, new traversal mechanics, additional living weapons and a broader cast of bizarre extraterrestrial characters.

One of the biggest stories surrounding the sequel is Squanch Games’ continued evolution following the success of the original game. High on Life 2 promises a more ambitious campaign, expanded cooperative elements and greater player freedom, while retaining the offbeat comedy and colourful world-building that helped establish the franchise.

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Notable Mentions

There are several other games worth keeping an eye on this week. Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains gives Hasbro’s classic board game a galactic makeover across major consoles, while Nintendo’s Rhythm Heaven Groove marks the long-awaited return of the beloved rhythm series on Nintendo Switch 2.

Mobile hit Momento also makes the jump to PC, bringing its acclaimed puzzle experience to a new audience, while RV There Yet? arrives on PC with a cosy road-trip adventure centred around camper van life. Meanwhile, Pocket City 2 continues its expansion beyond mobile platforms with new console and PC releases, giving aspiring mayors another excellent city-building option.

Even without a packed slate of AAA launches, this week’s release calendar highlights the continued strength of the independent scene. Between inventive horror experiences, relaxing simulations and quirky action games, there’s no shortage of fresh adventures waiting to be discovered.