The second week of June has delivered a remarkably diverse slate of releases, ranging from cozy survival sandboxes and creature-collecting adventures, to hardcore RPG remakes and folklore-infused life sims. Whether you’re looking for a sprawling world to explore with friends or a more narrative-driven experience, this week has something for nearly every type of player.

Solarpunk

Developer Cyberwave and publisher rokaplay have finally launched Solarpunk, one of the most wishlisted indie games on Steam. Set among floating islands powered by renewable energy, the survival-crafting title blends farming, automation, airship exploration, and cooperative building into a decidedly optimistic vision of the future. The game released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Perhaps the most notable story surrounding Solarpunk is the developers’ unusual transparency before launch. With more than a million wishlists accumulated during development, Cyberwave publicly warned players not to expect a massive, combat-focused survival epic, instead describing the project as a smaller-scale, cozy crafting experience built by a tiny team. That honesty appears to have resonated with players, helping establish realistic expectations ahead of release.

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Gothic 1 Remake

Developer Alkimia Interactive and publisher THQ Nordic have finally delivered Gothic Remake, bringing the cult-classic 2001 RPG to a modern audience. Released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, the remake faithfully recreates the harsh prison colony of the original while overhauling visuals, animations, and combat systems.

Early reactions suggest Alkimia has largely succeeded in preserving the uncompromising spirit that made the original a legend in European RPG circles. Reviews have praised the game’s commitment to player freedom and old-school design, even as some technical issues and lingering rough edges remain. Community discussion following launch has also highlighted surprisingly strong player numbers on Steam, indicating significant interest beyond the franchise’s traditional fanbase.

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Voidling Bound

Created and published by Hatchery Games, Voidling Bound arrives as an intriguing blend of creature collecting, action RPG mechanics, and third-person shooting. Players take on the role of a Space Wrangler who directly controls evolving alien companions known as Voidlings, customizing their abilities through branching evolution paths while battling corruption across hostile planets. The game launched on PC, with console versions planned for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 at a later date.

The game’s biggest talking point is its pedigree. Hatchery Games is composed of former Skylanders developers, and early community reactions have frequently compared Voidling Bound to a modern spiritual successor to Activision’s once-dominant toys-to-life franchise. Steam users have responded positively during the launch window, with reviews praising its creature progression systems and energetic combat.

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Lost Castle 2

Developed and published by Hunter Studio, Lost Castle 2 graduates from Early Access this week with its full 1.0 launch on PC. The side-scrolling roguelite beat-’em-up builds upon the original’s formula with expanded co-op play, deeper progression systems, and a substantial arsenal of weapons and equipment.

Version 1.0 introduces the game’s final story ending, additional endgame difficulty tiers, expanded build customization systems, and a complete progression overhaul informed by nearly a year of player feedback. For fans who have been following the Early Access journey, the launch represents the definitive version of Hunter Studio’s cooperative action roguelite.

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Tales of Seikyu

Developed by ACE Entertainment and published by Fireshine Games, Tales of Seikyu combines life-simulation gameplay with Japanese folklore in a charming fantasy setting. Players settle into the magical island of Seikyu, where farming, crafting, relationship-building, and exploration are complemented by supernatural transformation abilities inspired by yokai mythology.

The game has attracted attention for its distinctive blend of cozy farming-sim mechanics and East Asian folklore themes. Following its Early Access debut, the title continues to expand through updates while building a community of players drawn to its relaxing pace, character interactions, and unique fantasy setting.

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Notable Mentions

Several other noteworthy releases arrived during the same period. Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions entered Early Access on PC on June 11, offering cooperative space exploration from System Era Softworks. Herdling launched across PC and Xbox platforms as part of Microsoft’s June Game Pass lineup, while Junkster joined the service later in the week.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass subscribers also gained access to a range of new additions throughout the showcase-heavy June release window, including Kingdom: Two Crowns, EA Sports FC 25, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition.

With Summer Game Fest announcements still fresh and several major releases landing simultaneously, June’s second week has become one of the busiest periods of the year for both indie developers and established franchises. From the hopeful skies of Solarpunk to the brutal mines of the Gothic Remake, players have no shortage of new worlds to explore.