New Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Gameplay Videos Feature Heavy Armor And Fusion System Ahead of Gamescom 2025 Showing

PRESS RELEASE – July 30, 2025 – Marvelous USA today released two new gameplay videos for the upcoming dark sci-fi action game, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, which is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam on Sept. 5, 2025.

The latest set of videos feature the Fusion system and Heavy Armor, gameplay mechanics that will play a significant role in Titanic Scion’s deep customizability which fuels its exciting action.

Additionally, Marvelous announced gamescom attendees will have the opportunity to experience hands-on demos during next month’s convention taking place August 20-24 at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion will join the lineup of playable games at the Marvelous Europe booth, A-051 in Hall 7.

Abandon your humanity and gain power! The Fusion system allows the player to fuse Immortal factors, obtained from defeated enemies, into their bodies to acquire powerful abilities useful in combat. Factors are based on three categories: Might, Shell, and Skeleton, which determine the types of skills that can be acquired.

The more Immortal Factors an Outer fuses to their body, the more skills they will have access to, while also mutating their body into something inhuman. Outers can restore their human appearance for a fee and the greater cost of losing all their new skills. The choice of whether that power is worth losing yourself along the way can only be made by you.

Turn the tide of battles! The new, more agile Arsenal isn’t the only suit you’ll get to pilot in Titanic Scion. Customizable Heavy Armor can be summoned when the call gauge is full to deliver powerful attacks. Heavy armor, combined with robust weaponry and a strong defense strategy, can turn a losing battle into victory.

Created and produced by Kenichiro Tsukuda and featuring stunning mechanical designs from Shoji Kawamori, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion takes the franchise in a dramatic new direction. Join the Reclaimers in their fight against the Axiom. Humanity’s battle for liberation begins now.

Key Features

A Titanic Evolution – Daemon X Machina’s high-octane armored action debuts on a new generation of platforms, bringing with it an epic sci-fi adventure, gameplay that’s accessible to newcomers, and an expanded scope sure to satisfy returning fans.

Build a Better You – Now a nimble suit of armor, each Arsenal can be fully customized both in design and in loadout, with the ability to craft or salvage new elements.

Together You Can Make a Difference – Cooperative and asynchronous multiplayer means players never truly fight alone. Team up with friends online to tackle the epic story and battles together.

Beautiful and Deadly – Explore an alien planet in an Arsenal as players battle against mechanical and organic enemies. Trek through the vast open world on foot, fly through the skies, or when all else fails, gallop on horseback across plains, swamps, mountains, and more.