New Ark: Lost Colony Expansion Pass Trailer – Step Into Ark’s Darkest Chapter Yet

PRESS RELEASE – June 20, 2025 – Both Ragnarok Ascended and the Lost Colony Expansion Pass are out now on all platforms (PC, Xbox, PlayStation).

Confront the demons of Arat Prime – birthplace of the ARKs – in ASA’s first massive canonical expansion pack, ARK: Lost Colony. Starring Michelle Yeoh as Mei Yin in cinematic anime sequences by legendary Japanese studio MAPPA, the epic new story of Lost Colony bridges the gap from ARK Extinction to ARK Genesis and directly into the world of ARK 2.

Enhance your journey from day-one with the Lost Colony Expansion Pass. Immediately gain access to these exclusive bonuses:

Fantastic Tames: Drakelings – Adorable seasonal shoulder dragons that each offer unique passive buffs, controlled descents, and can be wielded for tactical breath attacks and ally support. Collect all four to unlock their full potential.

Veilwyn Companion – A mystical creature with aura-based buffs for defense, offense, and speed. It will evolve into one of two powerful forms at full launch.

Lost Skill Tree System – Gain early access to a new progression system with three distinct paths to specialize your Survivor: master of creatures, resourceful survivor, or seasoned explorer.

Template Hammer – A revolutionary building tool that lets you save and replicate your structures as reusable templates.

TEK Bunker – Expand your base underground with a fully deployable TEK environment.

DarkTek Cosmetics – Don this striking fusion of gothic elegance and sci-fi technology, including armor component skins, sword skin, and Dark Drakeling skin.

ARK: Lost Colony (December 2025) – Confront the demons of Arat Prime – birthplace of the ARKs – in this full expansion that will directly connect the storylines of ARK Extinction and Genesis, leading into the events of ARK 2.