Netflix’s Squid Game is Dropping Into Garena Free Fire in a Surprise 8th Anniversary Crossover

PRESS RELEASE – June 25, 2025 – Garena Free Fire is turning up the heat for its 8th anniversary with the reveal of a collaboration with Netflix blockbuster, Squid Game. The breaking announcement comes ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Squid Game’s third and final season, set to arrive globally on Jun 27.



“We are thrilled to partner with Netflix once again – this time to bring the globally beloved Squid Game into Free Fire in a way that resonates with our battle royale-loving community,” said Harold Teo, Free Fire producer at Garena. “By reimagining Squid Game’s mysterious games and unique elements, we hope to create unforgettable moments as we celebrate eight amazing years with our players.”



Starting July 14, fans and players worldwide can go beyond watching to experience the adrenaline of the series’ classic games – like Red Light, Green Light – all within the Free Fire universe. Players will also be able to suit up in Squid Game’s signature outfits, equip themed accessories, and unlock iconic voice lines for a fully immersive experience.



In conjunction with the upcoming in-game crossover, fans and gamers in the United States can take the challenge offline with Free Fire’s Ddakji Master Challenge – an event inspired by the traditional Korean game popularized by the series. From July 16 to 27, participants across Dallas, Houston, and Miami can put their tile-flipping skills to the test, with the highest Ddakji count across all states walking away with a cash prize of $4,560.



More details of Free Fire’s collaboration with Squid Game will be released in the coming weeks.



About Garena



Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, is one of the most downloaded mobile games in the world. The title was the world’s most downloaded mobile game in 2019, 2021, and again in 2023 and 2024.



The company exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile – in selected markets globally. Garena is also a leading esports organizer and hosts some of the world’s biggest esports events.



Garena is a part of Sea Limited, a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea’s other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, Monee. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.