Skip to content
Home » NC America Offers Blade & Soul NEO Class Warlock For Free

NC America Offers Blade & Soul NEO Class Warlock For Free

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson Editor-in-Chief
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: June 25, 2025
NC America Offers Blade & Soul NEO Class Warlock For Free

PRESS RELEASE – June 24, 2025 – MMORPG publisher NC America released the new Blade & Soul NEO character class, Warlock, on Steam and PURPLE today, giving the iconic MMORPG its fourth update since launch in February, and one of its biggest updates of 2025.

The new medium-range caster class Warlock infuses fresh energy into Blade & Soul NEO today, giving players charms and incantations to unleash an array of powerful attacks. With Warlock’s strong connection to the Spirit Realm, wielding her will barrage enemies, strengthen allies, and summon a Thrall, a summoned demon that fights alongside them, to damage and control opponents.

Noteworthy Skills Include

Soul Shackle, which creates spectral chains that bind targets in place, and Dragoncall, which takes a while to cast but deals massive amounts of damage when it hits enemies.

Warlock’s quiver of defensive abilities includes Quell and Repulse, a follow up skill that pushes opponents further away.

About NC America

NC America is the western publishing division and strategic global base for NCSOFT, the leading global publisher and developer of the acclaimed original IPs Blade & Soul, Lineage, AION, and Guild Wars. In the future, NC America will expand its NCSOFT-developed portfolio and launch original third-party titles to the global market.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Jorgen Johansson

Editor-in-Chief

I have a solid background in journalism and a passion for videogames. As Editor-in-Chief of Eneba’s news team, my mission is to bring daily news articles, in-depth features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews that inform, inspire, and empower gamers of all backgrounds. Gaming is more than just entertainment – it’s a culture, a community, and a way of life.
When I'm not busy with the news, I can be found in Diablo IV's sanctuary - most likely as a Barb or Necro.

Read these next:

News stream