NC America Offers Blade & Soul NEO Class Warlock For Free

PRESS RELEASE – June 24, 2025 – MMORPG publisher NC America released the new Blade & Soul NEO character class, Warlock, on Steam and PURPLE today, giving the iconic MMORPG its fourth update since launch in February, and one of its biggest updates of 2025.

The new medium-range caster class Warlock infuses fresh energy into Blade & Soul NEO today, giving players charms and incantations to unleash an array of powerful attacks. With Warlock’s strong connection to the Spirit Realm, wielding her will barrage enemies, strengthen allies, and summon a Thrall, a summoned demon that fights alongside them, to damage and control opponents.

Noteworthy Skills Include

Soul Shackle, which creates spectral chains that bind targets in place, and Dragoncall, which takes a while to cast but deals massive amounts of damage when it hits enemies.



Warlock’s quiver of defensive abilities includes Quell and Repulse, a follow up skill that pushes opponents further away.

