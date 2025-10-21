Multiverse Designer Brings 3D Tabletop RPG Worlds To Steam Early Access on Nov. 5

Multiverse Designer launches on Steam Early Access on Nov. 5, 2025



A free Player Edition allows joining games and limited map creation



GM Edition includes full tools and asset access for up to four guests



Built on Unreal Engine with more than 10,000 3D assets and Steam Workshop integration

A New Era for Virtual Tabletop Storytelling

Toopan Games is bringing a new vision to digital tabletop gaming with Multiverse Designer, a 3D virtual tabletop and storytelling toolkit set to debut on Steam Early Access on Nov. 5. The software aims to merge the creative flexibility of tabletop RPGs with the visual power of modern game engines.

Built on Unreal Engine, it offers a highly detailed 3D environment where both players and game masters can build, explore, and share virtual worlds. The project represents a milestone for Toopan Games, a small studio from Brazil founded in 2018. After years of work in wargaming terrains and later digital tools, the team now sets out to revolutionize how online RPGs are played and presented.

“Just as pen-and-paper roleplaying games are a social activity, Multiverse Designer has been community-driven since its inception. We literally wouldn’t have made it this far without the community, which funded our development through a successful crowdfunding campaign and then helped us immensely with our Discord community,” the developers said.

According to the developers, Multiverse Designer provides everything from cinematic cutscenes to dynamic lighting systems, all with an emphasis on accessibility for creators of any skill level. With its blend of map design, scripting, and storytelling, the platform looks poised to become an all-in-one creative hub for game masters seeking to modernize their tabletop sessions.

Player Edition Opens The Door For Free

The release will include two editions, with the Player Edition offered completely free of charge. This version allows players to join online games hosted by others, access the Map Creator and Cutscene Editor, and explore the full 3D asset library with a key limitation. Players can build maps with as many objects as they like, but only creations with 50 or fewer assets can be saved or shared.

The Multiverse Designer allows players to design and share their creations.

Despite the restriction, the Player Edition provides access to Toopan’s scripting language, Criteria, which can be used to implement custom rules for any RPG system. Players can also take advantage of full Steam Workshop integration to share compatible content with the community.

It is a practical introduction to the ecosystem that encourages participation without paywalls. For game masters, it also ensures that their friends can join sessions without needing to purchase the full product.

GM Edition Unlocks The Full Experience

For those looking to build and host their own worlds, the GM Edition provides the complete toolkit. It enables the creation of online games for up to four guests using the free Player Edition, and the host themselves does not count toward that limit.

Set the mood with a simmering cauldron.

All GM Editions include unrestricted access to the massive library of over 10,000 3D assets, spanning fantasy, science fiction, gothic horror, and modern city themes. The same intuitive drag-and-drop interface applies to everything, from terrain elevation to character animation. Users can tweak lighting temperatures, adjust wall textures, and populate maps with monsters, non-playable characters, and objects animated with dynamic light sources.

Every GM Edition also includes the scripting system Criteria and the full integration with the Steam Workshop for sharing campaigns, avatars, environments, and rulesets. The software can even export two-dimensional maps for use in external applications. Purchases can be made directly within Multiverse Designer, maintaining a seamless user experience.

One of Multiverse Designer’s most striking features is its Cutscene Editor, which lets users program camera movements, character reactions, sound effects, and environmental changes. This transforms static tabletop storytelling into something more cinematic. Game masters can set the mood of a haunted castle or orchestrate a space station explosion with just a few clicks.

Create cinematic scenes in a multitude of environments.

Real-time features add another layer of flexibility. Users can hide rooftops and treetops with the top cutter tool or create fog of war effects that conceal unexplored areas from players. Health, initiative, and status tracking are automated within the interface, allowing the system to handle mechanical bookkeeping while players focus on storytelling.

Toopan Games’ approach bridges digital automation with the creative freedom of traditional role-playing. The goal appears to be enabling players and storytellers to focus on narrative rather than technical details.

Toopan Games’ Vision And Legacy

Founded by Paulo Egidio, a veteran game master and system developer with over three decades of experience, Toopan Games is a small but focused team. Alongside Egidio, developers André Moraes, PR lead Bernardo, and level designer Eddy Junior form the core of the studio. Their background in wargaming terrain design evolved into creating digital tools that enhance immersion at the tabletop.

The studio’s journey from crafting physical scenery to developing complex software reflects its long-term commitment to enhancing RPG experiences. Multiverse Designer is their most ambitious project yet, offering a fully featured platform designed to elevate storytelling in both virtual and physical tabletop sessions.

As the Nov. 5 launch approaches, Toopan Games appears ready to deliver a product that merges creativity, technology, and collaboration into a single digital toolkit.