MSI Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Limited Edition Laptop Now Available

PRESS RELEASE – July 30, 2025 – MSI proudly announces the global availability of the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Limited Edition. This exclusive collaboration combines MSI’s advanced engineering with the iconic spirit of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, creating a laptop that embodies precision, performance, and unmistakable style.

“The Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Edition is more than just a laptop; it’s a statement of design excellence,” said Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI.

“Like all our Business & Productivity models, it offers a thin and light design, rich connectivity, and strong security. Through this AMG collaboration, we also aim to show MSI’s commitment to delivering premium, reliable business laptops for everyone.”

Exclusive AMG-Inspired Design

The Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport showcases a bespoke design inspired by the signature AMG color palette of grey, silver, and red accents, along with precision laser-etched AMG Motorsport branding.

Its sleek magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis combines durability with lightweight portability at just around 1.5 kg and approximately 18 mm thin, making it ideal for professionals who demand both elegance and mobility.

Moreover, the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport comes with a set of accessories designed especially for speed enthusiasts, including a mouse pad featuring the AMG GT race car, postcards, and a laptop sleeve and mouse bearing the AMG logo, ensuring high performance is always within reach.

Next-Generation AI Performance

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor featuring built-in NPU (Neural Processing Unit), the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is a Copilot+ PC engineered for AI-accelerated workflows, from generative AI to video editing and 3D rendering. MSI’s exclusive AI Engine automatically optimizes performance profiles for tasks like presentations, editing, or conferencing without manual tuning.

Professional-Grade OLED Display

The 16-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) 16:10 OLED display powered by Samsung Display delivers stunning clarity with VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification. Covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, it ensures vivid, true-to-life colors ideal for photographers, designers, and content creators who demand uncompromising accuracy.

Advanced Security and Connectivity

Designed for business professionals, the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport includes an IR 5MP webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, a physical webcam shutter, and TPM 2.0 hardware-based security. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz), SD card reader, and RJ-45 LAN port ensure seamless connections to peripherals and external displays without additional adapters.

AI-Enhanced Conferencing and All-Day Mobility

Integrated MSI AI Engine enables effortless performance tuning, while AI Noise Cancellation Pro ensures crystal-clear calls even in busy environments. A high-capacity 99.9 Whr battery supports long-lasting productivity throughout the workday.

With the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, MSI redefines the intersection of professional computing and automotive-inspired luxury. This limited-edition collaboration exemplifies a shared commitment to innovation, precision engineering, and design excellence.

Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG Motorsport: Aim to Perform

In addition to the Prestige series, MSI has also partnered with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport to launch the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport featuring an RTX 50 GPU. It retains the same slim form factor and premium OLED display for top-tier visuals, but ups the ante with an RTX 5070 GPU and MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 5 thermal solution, delivering performance as powerful as an AMG GT race car.

MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport have also redesigned the laptop lid’s logo so users can clearly appreciate the sharp contours of the Mercedes emblem – making this a dream machine dedicated to performance enthusiasts around the world.