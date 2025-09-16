Mistfall Hunter Beta 3 Adds Female Classes, New Hub, Fierce Boss Battles, And Chaos Mode

Bellring Games launches Mistfall Hunter Beta 3 with a new hub, bosses, and systems



Female character variants and customization debut for all five classes



New Blasphemer Seer path brings brutal melee combat and lore twists



Extraction, stamina, and difficulty systems reworked for more tactical depth

Bellring Games Expands Its Dark Fantasy RPG

Bellring Games has released the third beta for Mistfall Hunter, its dark fantasy PvPvE extraction RPG, without an official release date of the full version of the game. The update went live on Steam with new systems, features, and a reworked hub that reshape how players experience the Gyldenmist. With the expansion, the game takes another step toward blending narrative-driven dark fantasy with the high-stakes tension of an extraction-based RPG.

The studio positions Mistfall Hunter as its flagship project, pushing for a hybrid of looter-survival mechanics and action RPG combat. Players now begin their journey in the Camp, an interactive hub that ties preparation and lore together. This central space reflects Bellring’s ambition to create more than another wave-based arena, instead aiming to establish a living world where choices in preparation matter before the first blade is drawn.

“Step into the new Camp to gear up and forge alliances, explore the dark powers of the Blasphemer Seer path, and take on the terrifying Mist Lord General Harald,” the studio said and added: “BETA 3 also debuts character customization with female variants for all core classes, answering one of the community’s top requests.”

Founded with the goal of creating globally appealing action games, Bellring Games is still a young studio. Its approach with Mistfall Hunter suggests it intends to stand beside developers like Battlestate Games with Escape from Tarkov, or Fatshark with Warhammer Vermintide, both of whom proved that high-difficulty co-op experiences can hold long-term player attention.

Mistfall Hunter: The World And Its Roots

Mistfall Hunter is set in a ruined world born of war between divine powers and the Outer Gods. From their conflict, the Gyldenmist spread corruption across the land, twisting heroes, soldiers, and beasts alike. In this setting, players take the role of Gyldhunters, warriors resurrected by a fragment of a goddess’s soul, tasked with entering the mist to fight monsters, rival hunters, and bosses.

The tone is unmistakably grim, yet the structure is accessible. The game follows the action-extraction format that has grown steadily in popularity, where loot and survival dictate progress. Death means the loss of everything gathered, while a successful extraction secures resources for growth. The addition of multiple exit strategies in Beta 3, including both the Returner Woodling and fixed routes, makes the stakes even sharper.

Exploration is of course a massive part of the game.

By expanding beyond simple monster hunts and adding layered survival choices, Mistfall Hunter aligns itself with a genre carved out by games like Hunt Showdown and The Cycle Frontier. Bellring Games attempts to stand apart through heavier lore integration, using the Gyldenmist itself as a central antagonist.

The Camp, A New Hub of Strategy

Beta 3 introduces the Camp, the first location players now encounter. It blends narrative development with gameplay preparation. NPCs provide services, auctions, quests, and equipment upgrades, while Dew, the goddess who guides players, anchors the story. Parties can be formed here before venturing into the Gyldenmist, marking a clear departure from the purely functional lobbies of most extraction games.

This approach mirrors hubs found in titles like Monster Hunter World, where downtime between battles becomes part of the game’s rhythm. By framing preparation as more than a menu screen, Bellring Games increases immersion and gives players a stronger connection to the world’s lore.

Blasphemer Seers And Their Rebellion

Among the most notable additions is the new class path, the Blasphemer Seer. These are divine casters turned heretics, rejecting the Goddess of Light in favor of destructive, close-range combat. Their weapons, maces infused with elemental power, turn them into volatile frontliners.

By activating a special combat state, they unleash burst damage and flanking attacks designed to punish overconfidence. Thematically, this class represents a rebellion within the world’s narrative, while mechanically it fills the gap for players seeking a brutal melee option.

Loot anyway you can for better gear and upgrades.

Compared to traditional spellcasters in action RPGs, the Blasphemer Seer behaves more like a berserker from Diablo or a two-handed warrior in Dragon’s Dogma, but with supernatural overtones. It highlights how Mistfall Hunter’s class system attempts to balance archetypal fantasy roles with distinctive twists.

General Harald, From Hero To Executioner

No extraction RPG survives without memorable bosses, and Beta 3 delivers General Harald. Once a celebrated commander of Brandrgarde, his fall into madness after a failed experiment left him corrupted and transformed into a relentless guardian of the ruins.

Bosses of this kind serve as both narrative anchors and mechanical tests. Harald’s presence reinforces Mistfall Hunter’s darker worldbuilding while providing the type of spectacle combat fans expect.

His design recalls tragic fallen heroes in games like Dark Souls or Nioh, where corrupted champions become unforgettable opponents. By making him a gatekeeper of valuable loot, Bellring Games ensures players cannot ignore him.

Female Characters And Customization Arrive

One of the most requested community features, female character options, has been added to all five core classes: Sorcerer, Black Arrow, Shadowstrix, Mercenary, and Seer. Alongside gender variants, Beta 3 also debuts the first wave of customization, allowing players to refine their characters visually for the first time.

This inclusion aligns Mistfall Hunter with industry standards, where character personalization is considered essential for community engagement. It positions the game closer to titles like Destiny 2 or Warframe, which thrive in part due to how players craft unique identities within their worlds.

Combat Systems And Extraction Options Reworked

Beta 3 refines several mechanical pillars. The stamina system has been adjusted, reducing penalties and making combat feel smoother without sacrificing tactical depth. Players regain stamina faster, recover during fights more consistently, and experience shorter weakened phases after exhaustion.

Get the whole team involved and fight, fight, fight!

Extraction has also been diversified. Previously tied solely to the Returner Woodling, players can now use fixed exits, each with constraints that force adaptation. These changes reduce predictability and encourage varied strategies across hunts, a step reminiscent of Tarkov’s multiple extraction mechanics.

A Dark Fantasy Built For Risk And Reward

Mistfall Hunter’s identity rests on its willingness to blend lore-heavy storytelling with punishing extraction gameplay. Every mechanic reinforces the theme of high risk and survival under pressure.

Bellring Games, still early in its studio history, presents a game that seeks to carve a place among established competitors by offering depth, variety, and a willingness to kill its heroes for the sake of player-driven stories.

As Mistfall Hunter heads deeper into beta, the additions in this phase expand both the world and the tactical possibilities. If Bellring maintains this balance between lore and gameplay, the Gyldenmist may continue to spread well beyond this latest release.