Minisforum Unveils G1 Pro, A Compact Powerhouse Built For High End Gaming And AI Workflows

Minisforum introduces the G1 Pro, a compact PC designed for demanding gaming and creative workloads

The device features a Ryzen 9 8945HX processor and an RTX 5060 145W GPU

Nvidia Studio support enhances AI tasks and creative applications across more than 130 tools

A vertical chassis, integrated power supply, and advanced cooling define its space saving design

Breakthrough Performance In A Compact Form

Minisforum has announced the G1 Pro, a small form factor system designed to deliver performance traditionally associated with full sized desktops. The company frames the device as a solution for users who require gaming capabilities, AI compute power, and content creation tools in a streamlined footprint.

The system is centered around AMD’s Ryzen 9 8945HX processor paired with a desktop grade RTX 5060 145W GPU. This combination reaches a sustained 245W dual load output. Minisforum positions this as a configuration capable of maintaining stable frame rates and efficient multitasking across demanding software.

A 350W integrated power supply and cooling system rated for 300W are included within the chassis. This infrastructure is intended to support consistent performance during extended gaming sessions and heavy content creation workloads. The device can also be used with a television and a game controller, broadening its use in living room environments.

The G1 Pro emphasizes a balance between power and portability. The company presents it as an alternative to both traditional tower desktops and gaming laptops by reducing noise and heat output while maintaining capability. Minisforum’s stated goal is to provide higher performance per unit of space compared to larger systems.

Designed For AI, Creation, And Modern Workspaces

The G1 Pro includes Nvidia Studio support, enabling acceleration across more than 130 creative and AI focused applications. These range from video editing and imaging tools to generative AI, 3D modeling, podcast production, and architectural visualization. Support for up to four displays is intended to expand productivity for complex workloads.

The device uses a vertical chassis finished in white with a wave patterned surface and an RGB light bar. The built in power supply removes the need for external adapters, which helps maintain a clean desk setup. Connectivity options include USB A, USB 4 Type C, five gigabit LAN, Wi Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Minisforum highlights thermal performance as a core focus. The system incorporates cooling architecture designed to preserve quiet operation and stable performance during high load scenarios. According to the company, this provides an advantage over similarly priced gaming laptops that typically operate at higher temperatures and noise levels.

The space conscious design is positioned for use in apartments, bedrooms, living rooms, and office environments. Minisforum markets the G1 Pro as a system intended to bring full scale desktop performance to settings where larger hardware is impractical.