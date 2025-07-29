Military Incremental Complex Demo Adds Prestige, Fear, and Jeeps in New Update

Space Kraken has launched a major update to the demo of Military Incremental Complex, bringing in a revamped prestige system, a global fear mechanic, and an expanded arsenal of weapons. The update also kicks off a new community event via Discord, giving players the chance to name an in-game upgrade and earn recognition for speedrunning the demo.

The new content aims to streamline production while ramping up the satirical pursuit of profit. Players are now challenged to rethink their upgrade paths, accumulate wealth at breakneck speed, and flood the global market with weapons while exploiting fear for higher returns.

“In the latest Prestige update, roll up your sleeves because it’s all about making that cash run flow. Get more in the reworked research system with new trade-off upgrades, allowing you the freedom to decide how you’d like to make your fortune and specialize your playstyle,” Space Kraken said in a press release.

Available now, the updated demo invites returning players and curious newcomers to test the limits of their economic dominance in a world where bullets, grenades, and Jeeps are just another commodity.

Prestige Points and Production Efficiency Redefined

At the core of the new update is the Prestige system, which allows players to reset their run after reaching significant income levels. In return, they receive Prestige Points that unlock powerful permanent upgrades, making subsequent playthroughs faster and more profitable. These upgrades can modify pricing, automate tasks, and even increase the efficiency of workers, including the ever-dependable interns.

The research system has been fully reworked as well. Each new technology now offers players a strategic choice between two distinct upgrade paths. This system enables deeper specialization, rewarding players who align their upgrades with their chosen production strategy.

Navigate the menus to perform research into different branches of what’s needed to complete missions.

Material production is now fully unlocked in the demo, meaning players can create an entirely automated arms supply chain, provided they have the funds. Mines, refineries, and production lines work in concert to churn out handcrafted death at industrial scale.

Broadcasting Fear to Boost Sales

In a darkly comedic twist, the update introduces a fear mechanic that lets players broadcast fear-inducing messages on a global scale. As fear levels rise, so does global demand for weapons, directly boosting sale prices across the board. The more terrified the world becomes, the richer the player gets.

Weapon sales can now reach absurd highs with the addition of golden variants. These rare golden weapons spawn at random and deliver temporary boosts to profits when clicked, particularly when used in combination with the fear multiplier.

Get in on the arms trade by selling weapons and ammunition.

Adding to the chaos is the introduction of Jeeps as a new weapon category. Jeep production comes complete with its own set of research paths and optional black market upgrades. Whether for military utility or underground sales, Jeeps offer yet another lucrative stream of income for aspiring arms tycoons.

Community Event Lets Players Name an Upgrade

To celebrate the update, Space Kraken has launched a community event hosted on its official Discord server. Players who complete the new demo can submit a screenshot of their in-game completion message to a sweepstakes channel for a chance to name an in-game upgrade.

The developer will also create a custom in-game achievement based on the fastest demo completion time, awarding that player a unique Discord role. All winners will be privately contacted through Discord at a later date announced by the server moderators.

Once upgraded, the arsenal will be more efficient and bring in more money for further research.

This event ties directly into the game’s ethos of satirical capitalism, giving players a way to immortalize their contribution to the game’s evolving arsenal.

How It Compares to Other Idle Factory Games

Military Incremental Complex stands out in the crowded incremental and idle game genre by blending dark humor, arms manufacturing, and politically charged systems into its core gameplay loop. Where many idle games focus on resource mining or passive trading, this title shifts the narrative to the economics of war profiteering.

Mechanically, the Prestige system mirrors popular features found in titles like AdVenture Capitalist and Realm Grinder, but adds a layer of active moral provocation through systems like fear broadcasting and black market deals. The addition of customizable research paths and automated material production gives it more strategic depth than typical idle fare.

The game’s willingness to let players manipulate demand via fear – rather than just optimize supply – makes it both a parody and a commentary. In a genre where spreadsheets often replace story, Military Incremental Complex delivers both with calculated precision.