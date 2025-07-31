Medieval Apocalypse Gets A Visual Overhaul In New Diesel Fury: Outgun The Universe Gameplay Trailer

PRESS RELEASE – July 31, 2025 – Indie developer Wekthor has unveiled a new gameplay trailer for Diesel Fury: Outgun The Universe, a third-person action roguelite featuring open-world driving set against a medieval apocalypse. The latest trailer highlights dramatically improved visuals, immersive environments, and explosive action sequences that bring the game’s chaotic world vividly to life.

Diesel Fury thrusts players into an alternate medieval timeline under siege by an intergalactic invasion. Armed with powerful weapons, vehicles and devastating abilities, players must survive relentless onslaught and escalating threats.

Key Game Features

Visually enhanced open-world driving combined with intense third-person combat.

Unique Nether-Storm day/night cycles – scavenge by day, survive relentless assaults by night.

Roguelite progression: permanently unlock new vehicles, weapons, and powerful abilities.

Rich fusion of dark fantasy and sci-fi aesthetics.

Diesel Fury: Outgun The Universe arrives on Steam Early Access in September 2025, with the full release set to follow after extensive player feedback and community engagement.

About Wekthor

Based in Prague, Wekthor is a one-person indie development studio dedicated to creating games driven by passion, packed with over-the-top gameplay and fun as the key ingredient.