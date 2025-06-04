MechAnimals is an Indie Debut From Hollywood Animators With a Demo Out Now

PRESS RELEASE – June 4, 2025 – BouncyBrain Studio, founded by feature animation veterans with credits on Kung Fu Panda, The Mario Movie and Minions, just released the PC demo for its first indie game, MechAnimals. This was previously announced as Full Steam: Fluffy X Machina.

MechAnimals is a Roguelite Beat ‘Em Up where players take control of critter pilots and their mighty mechs to battle an evil megacorporation in a diesel-punk universe. The mecha-powered brawler will launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch/Switch 2, although the release date is to be announced.

To celebrate the demo’s release, the studio has cooked up a new trailer for The Mix Summer Game Showcase and INDIE3.

About The Game

Designed for both solo and multiplayer experiences, MechAnimals promises strategy-rich combat and a variety of playstyles. Progress through a series of procedurally generated Beat ‘Em Up missions, upgrade the mech collection, defeat the Seven Deadly Bosses, and liberate the world from the clutches of the nefarious Krok Inc.

Key Features

Go Tiny or Go Mech: Players can seamlessly switch between fast critter combat and powerful mech attacks, providing a fresh take on the classic beat-em-up genre.

Solo Crusade or Co-op Action: Embark on solo missions, calling in NPC Teammates, or bring along up to three friends for multiplayer action.

Unlockable Mechs: Complete runs to unlock different types of mechs, each with its own unique playstyle and signature moves. Choose between Brawler, Long Range, Mobile Fortress, Ninja and more.

Infinite Replayability: With new upgrades, challenges, and weapons available in each playthrough, as well as randomly generated enemy upgrades and encounters, every run in MechAnimals offers a different experience.

PvP: Duke it out in a series of deadly Sparring Arenas with up to 4 players to see who reigns supreme.

About The Studio

Founded by animation director Guy Bareli, BouncyBrain is an indie team focused on delivering creative, fan-driven games. Drawing on their experience in major animated films, the studio’s mission is to create fresh, high-quality experiences free from corporate constraints.