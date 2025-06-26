Malys Enters Early Access With Demonic Deckbuilding From The Makers of Stray Gods

Summerfall Studios, best known for the award-winning Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, has launched its newest title Malys into Early Access. This roguelite deckbuilder throws players into a demon-infested city where faith and arcane forces collide. Players take on the role of Noah, a former priest turned exorcist, tasked with hunting a powerful demon known as Malys.

Despite an unsuccessful Kickstarter campaign, Summerfall has pressed forward with development. The team describes Malys as a passion project that will evolve in real time through community feedback. The current Early Access build includes core gameplay mechanics, the first playable region, and a variety of cards and curios to fuel experimentation. The developers aim to polish balance, expand story content, and add new demons and regions through regular updates.

“Malys has been a wild ride, with some truly demonic twists and turns for us as a studio – but it’s also been an incredible project that we want to finish. Although our recent Kickstarter was unsuccessful, we are determined to get the game out and start to work with our community to make it as good as it can be,” said Liam Esler, Managing Director of Summerfall Studios, in a press release.

With an intended 1.0 release by the end of 2025, Malys promises an expanding narrative and greater replayability. Summerfall has already received strong community support, with many Kickstarter backers showing continued dedication by purchasing merchandise and advocating for the game’s success.

A City of Rot, Ruin, And Relentless Deckbuilding

Malys sets its tone with a hand-drawn aesthetic and a grim premise. As Noah, players navigate a festering urban hellscape crawling with possessed citizens and malevolent spirits. Each encounter is a chance to exorcise evil using a deck of cards that blend holy rituals with darker, forbidden arts.

Players are encouraged to experiment with builds, using cards and curios to craft powerful synergies. The first region has been extended in length to allow for more strategic depth and replay value, giving roguelite veterans plenty to chew on.

Deck building is all about balance, synergies, and devastating combos.

Choice plays a central role. Players may choose to aid the suffering or pursue vengeance, though either path carries consequences. Written by David Gaider, the mind behind the Dragon Age series and Stray Gods, Malys promises a narrative-rich experience despite its roguelite structure.

Feedback-driven Development Shapes The Road to 1.0

Summerfall Studios views Early Access as more than a release window. It is a collaborative phase where players can shape the game’s mechanics and tone. Each major update will target specific areas for feedback, from deck balance to narrative pacing.

The team is especially focused on long-term systems, such as meta-progression and endgame content. By launch, Malys aims to deliver a complete arc, filled with story revelations and escalating challenges. For now, players can immerse themselves in the opening chapter and begin refining their decks against increasingly twisted foes.

Enemies like this will require more than just strategy.

In a show of gratitude, Summerfall intends to include the names of original Kickstarter backers in the final credits. The studio also continues to explore ways to fulfill earlier promises made during the campaign, reinforcing its commitment to the community.

“We had players donating the entirety of their pledge amount to our merchandising store in the days following the Kickstarter finishing. We want to thank and reward our fans for their support, which is why we’ve moved to Early Access, and intend to include the names of those who backed the game in the eventual 1.0 credits, despite the Kickstarter not succeeding,” Esler said.

How Malys Stands Out Among Roguelite Deckbuilders

Malys enters a genre populated by heavyweights like Slay the Spire and Griftlands, yet carves its own identity through narrative integration and atmosphere. While other games in the genre tend to favor abstract art or sci-fi settings, Malys leans into horror and religious iconography, giving it a moodier, more emotionally charged tone.

Where Slay the Spire thrives on mathematical precision, Malys injects narrative choice and moral weight into encounters. Its city setting and corrupted citizens evoke a more personal scale of conflict, reminiscent of Griftlands but steeped in unholy dread rather than political drama.

Ride through a festering city crawling with demons.

The involvement of David Gaider also ensures a richer storytelling layer than many genre peers. While the cardplay remains at the core, decisions outside of battle carry emotional and strategic consequences that ripple through future runs.

Faith, Fire, And Feedback: A Roguelite Reborn

For a game born from setbacks, Malys begins its Early Access journey with confidence and community at its side. By embracing player input and refining its systems over time, Summerfall Studios aims to build a roguelite experience that is as narratively fulfilling as it is mechanically satisfying.

“We’re also seeing what capacity we have to deliver on other rewards we promised and making sure we keep talking with our audience along the way,” Esler said.

With one region available now and more demons, story arcs, and mechanics on the way, Malys invites players to step into a haunted city, pick up their deck, and exorcise their way through hell.