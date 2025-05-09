Mafia: The Old Country Set to Launch on Aug. 8 With Gritty New Origin Story

Mafia: The Old Country will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC on Aug. 8, 2025 by publisher 2K and developer Hangar 13. The studios have confirmed the release date alongside an official gameplay trailer, and more details are expected from Hangar 13 during a developer panel at the PAX East gaming event currently taking place in Boston until May 11.

The game is a standalone origin story for the long-running Mafia franchise. Players will follow Enzo Favara, a young man climbing the ranks of Don Torrisi’s crime family in early 1900s Sicily. With a focus on loyalty, obedience, and honor, Enzo’s journey unfolds through violent struggles and emotional revelations.

“We think there’s a large audience for compelling stories that don’t require massive time commitments,” said 2K President David Ismailer in a press release. “We’re excited to offer a game like Mafia: The Old Country in our portfolio, and to provide a linear highly-polished narrative experience that can easily complement the other more persistent games our players also love and engage with on a more consistent basis.”

New Mafia Entry Focuses on a Linear Narrative

By concentrating on a single protagonist’s rise in the criminal underworld, the studios aim to deliver a polished and emotional experience. Enzo’s character arc is shaped by choices that test his values, resolve, and commitment to the Cosa Nostra.

Set in Sicily, the game draws heavily on period-authentic detail to immerse players in the culture and violence of the early 20th century. Developers have emphasized that the experience is grounded and brutal, with a narrative driven by personal ambition and family loyalty.

This is very much in the same vein as the journey players took with Arthur Morgan, the main character in Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2. Even the time-period would be roughly the same, though RDR2 is set in a fictitious wild west environment.

Grit And Realism Anchor The Gameplay

The newly released gameplay trailer showcases combat built around both melee and gunplay. Enzo will navigate encounters using period-authentic weapons such as stilettos, shotguns, and rifles.

Movement includes travel on horseback and in early automobiles, adding to the era-appropriate atmosphere. Environments range from countryside paths to urban alleyways, offering varied combat and traversal opportunities.

Someone is about to sleep with the fishes.

Players can expect stealth mechanics, close-quarters confrontations, and cinematic presentation. These elements are intended to build tension and reinforce the danger of life in Sicily’s criminal underworld.

Developers Offer a Glimpse Behind The Scenes

The Breaking Omerta Developer Insights video reveals Hangar 13’s creative process. The team outlines how historical Sicily was recreated using extensive research and visual detail.

Emphasis was placed on crafting environments that reflect both beauty and brutality. From vineyards to ruins, and opera houses, each setting contributes to the tone of the story.

The developers also highlight the use of Unreal Engine 5, marking the first time the Mafia series has adopted the technology. The result is expected to be the most visually advanced game in the franchise’s history.

Story about Power, Sacrifice, And Survival

Enzo Favara’s story begins with hardship and grows more dangerous as he works to gain the trust of the Torrisi family. His motivations are shaped by a brutal upbringing and a desire for a better life.

Themes of sacrifice and loyalty are central to the experience. Enzo’s rise is not just about violence, but also about his oath to a life that offers both opportunity and peril.

If life gives you lemons, make sure you also get a shotgun.

The world around him is filled with rival families, unpredictable allies, and long-standing vendettas. Trust is fleeting, and power often comes at a deadly price.

Building on a Legacy That Spans More Than Two Decades

Mafia: The Old Country is the latest entry in a series that began in 2002. The franchise has sold over 38 million copies, known for its period-authentic worlds and narrative focus.

This new chapter marks a return to the roots of organized crime. By setting the game in early 1900s Sicily, the developers have created a backdrop rich in history, culture, and danger.

Hangar 13’s work builds on more than two decades of experience, promising a Mafia experience that stands apart while honoring the legacy of the series.