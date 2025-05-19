Macbeth-Inspired Video Game Lili Makes History at Cannes Film Festival

A new video game called Lili has made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. It is the first video game ever to be included in the event’s prestigious Immersive Competition. Developed in partnership with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), iNK Stories, and Alambic Productions, the game is an interesting step forward in interactive storytelling.

The first playable chapter of Lili is available for hands-on sessions at the festival until May 22, 2025. A brand-new trailer has also been released, offering a glimpse into the game’s stylized neo-noir setting. Attendees at Cannes can book 30-minute sessions to experience the game firsthand.

Lili is inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth and stars Zar Amir, the 2022 Cannes Best Actress winner, as Lady Macbeth. The game blends traditional theatrical performance with modern game design. This collaboration marks the Royal Shakespeare Company’s first foray into the gaming industry.

“By adapting Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece for contemporary audiences, it unlocks new depths of expression in storytelling, marking an inflection point for immersive games in an era of global techno-authoritarianism and gender oppression,” said iNK Stories Co-Founder, Vassiliki Khonsari in a press release.

“Lili transforms one of literature’s darkest and most compelling tales of gender ambition, fate, power, and morality into an immersive, interactive experience.”

Lili Selected For Cannes Immersive Competition

The Immersive Competition at Cannes focuses on works that challenge narrative conventions. It honors creators who push the boundaries of storytelling using new technologies. Lili was selected as one of the standout entries for this year’s edition.

“As a storytelling medium, gaming today is what theater has always been; a chance to explore worlds, inhabit story, and experience something at once personal and communal,” the RSC’s Director of Creative Innovation, Sarah Ellis said. “This partnership, and the RSC’s first foray into the world of gaming, pushes the boundaries of storytelling. Lili is the first of its kind. A unique interaction between film, theater and gaming which propels the creative vision of the RSC into the realms of interactive.”

The game was created by a cross-industry team from theater, film, and gaming. iNK Stories, known for the award-winning 1979 Revolution: Black Friday, brings its storytelling expertise to the project. Alambic Productions adds cinematic depth to the experience.

Festival organizers praised Lili for its ambitious narrative design and its integration of performance, interactivity, and visual style. The game’s presence at Cannes reflects the growing recognition of video games as a serious narrative art form.

A Stylized Neo-Noir Tale of Ambition And Control

Lili is set in a fictional Iranian city filled with secrets and corruption. Players follow the story of a woman who conspires to murder a political rival to elevate her husband’s status. Her actions entangle her in a web of deceit, surveillance, and digital resistance.

The narrative draws parallels to Macbeth while addressing modern themes. A hacker group called the Hecate Web pulls the protagonist deeper into a world of power and betrayal. The story unfolds through player choice, shaping outcomes in a dynamic, interactive environment.

Themes of surveillance, ambition, and resistance drive the gameplay. As the system tightens its grip, Lili must confront the structures that have oppressed women like her. The game challenges players to navigate a morally complex world shaped by technology and control.

Zar Amir Leads Cast in Royal Shakespeare Company’s Game Debut

Zar Amir plays the central role of Lili, a character based on Lady Macbeth. Amir is best known for her award-winning performance in Holy Spider and her directorial work on Tatami. She brings emotional weight and authenticity to the game’s lead character.

This marks the first time the Royal Shakespeare Company has contributed to a video game. The organization’s expertise in dramatic performance enhances the game’s dialogue and character development. Their involvement signals a new direction for stage-based storytelling.

Amir has also gained recognition for her activism and was named to the BBC 100 Women list in 2022. Her participation strengthens the game’s focus on themes of female agency and systemic oppression. Her portrayal of Lili anchors the game’s emotional and narrative core.

Full Release Expected Across Platforms in 2025

Lili is still in development and will enter full production in late 2025. The complete game will be released across multiple gaming platforms. No specific launch window has yet been confirmed.

The Cannes premiere is a preview of what is to come. Developers are using early feedback from the festival to refine gameplay and narrative pacing. The full experience promises to be rich in atmosphere, storytelling, and player-driven outcomes.

Lili represents a pivotal moment for both gaming and immersive media. Its inclusion at Cannes may open doors for more interactive works to be celebrated at major cultural events. The collaboration behind Lili has set a new benchmark for narrative games on the global stage.