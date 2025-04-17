Skip to content
Home » Lovecraftian FPS Forgive Me Father 2 Coming to Consoles

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: April 17, 2025
Game studio Byte Barrel and Fulqrum Publishing have announced that Forgive Me Father 2 is being summoned to consoles. The Lovecraftian horror FPS was released in October 2024 on PC but will appear on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch this coming Fall.

Forgive Me Father 2 is the sequel to the equally eldritch Forgive Me Father, and follows that game’s main character. As the only sane one left in a world overrun by cosmic abominations, it’s up to the player to defeat the monsters via powerful, weird weapons and abilities linked with a sanity level.

“Journey once again into a malevolent world inspired by H.P Lovecraft’s myths where madness awaits on every corner. Embark on a path to salvation as you continue the story of the Priest character from the first installment,” Byte Barrel said on the game’s official site.

“How long can you balance on the edge of sanity? Will your sins be forgiven, or your soul consumed by madness?”

Iä! Iä! Cthulhu Fhtagn!

Lovecraft remains a popular horror icon across media, from films to video games. Although he was known for creating literally indescribable horrors, that hasn’t stopped an onslaught of games where the best way to battle explicit grotesqueries is to blast them in their ugly faces with bullets.

Forgive Me Father 2 at least makes the weapons you find as weird as the creatures you fight, from serrated shotguns with glowing eyeballs to handheld writhing masses of teeth and tentacles. Most also come with squishy reloading animations, too, for added visceral thrills.

This is the game’s version of a railgun, and it operates like a living collection of runes.

Forgive Me Father 2 also features a distinctive cell-shaded look that conjures up images of occult comic books and forbidden-text-made-pixels. The graphic novel visuals are accompanied by an equally abominable heavy metal soundtrack. 

Byte Barrel is a Polish studio behind both Forgive Me Father titles and the forthcoming immersive horror sim, Trust.

Fulqrum Publishing has multiple titles under its belt, including Stygian: Outer Gods, Deep Sky Derelicts, and the King’s Bounty series.

