Long-Awaited Cozy, City-Building Legend, A World Of Keflings, Returns 

PRESS RELEASE – July 29, 2025 – NinjaBee is excited to announce that its beloved 2010 city-building console classic, A World Of Keflings, is now available on Steam. Venture forth on wild adventures alone, or with friends, and engage in playful mischief as you craft, build, and solve problems with your small Kefling friends. Unlock the mysteries of playful Kefling kingdoms as you befriend dragons, help princesses and witches, build kingdoms, emote with your pals, and more in this quirky, cozy classic.

“For years, fans of the original game have been asking for a Steam release,” said the game’s original designer, Steve Taylor, “and it’s a joy for us to finally deliver!”

The Return of a Kingdom Favorite

A World Of Keflings was originally published in 2010 as a sequel to A Kingdom For Keflings. The atmosphere and playability engaged audiences of all ages, and its versatility made it a fun game for casual adventurers and vast city-builders alike. Thanks to its widespread popularity and fan demand, more than a decade later, the original developers are back to rekindle the charm and whimsy that made A World Of Keflings a household name.

Adventure Through Not So Foreign Lands

Burst into the world of tiny Keflings as a giant, and use your gift of height to both restore and remodel the world around you. Accept your role as city builder and planner, as you delegate an assortment of tasks to your Keflings, unlocking blueprints and collecting natural resources to improve each world.

Craft breathtaking kingdoms with fountains, workshops, castles, and more. There are three worlds featuring diverse Keflings and environments, each with unique experiences and challenges. Embark on exciting adventures galore. Discover and complete quests, rescue the princess, make friends with a dragon, and help a creepy witch in this exciting, friendly, city-building adventure.

No Need To Make Haste

In A World Of Keflings, the pace of your adventure is truly in your hands. Progress to other realms or take your time building and enjoying the aesthetics of your local kingdom. There are no timers, death, or enemies to defend against. Chase achievements, complete quests, find secrets, explore Kefling culture, help Keflings tell their stories, or simply wander around this friendly world.

Online co-op play is available for up to 8 players. Show your friends your skillfully developed creations and take them with you on wacky adventures. Unlock up to 40 emote animations to perform together. Each player has a unique set of decorative pieces they can build and share with other players.

Gameplay Features

Adventure with the squad – Enjoy online co-op for up to 8 players.

Build the city of your dreams – Endless customizable options; trees, flowers, sculptures, snowpeople, houses, walls, and more.

Diverse resources and environments await – Gather a variety of resources, refine, and craft, using unique materials. Each new kingdom holds new materials, new blueprints, and new Keflings.

Ask and you shall receive – Explore and chat with Keflings to learn about thrilling quests and adventures.

Be rewarded for learning – Unlock a variety of new and exciting blueprints the more you play.

Play in Eight Languages – Fully localized in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese.

About NinjaBee

NinjaBee is a small video game development studio specialized in downloadable games for PC, consoles, and mobile devices. With each game NinjaBee develops, it strives to create original gaming experiences that travel off the beaten path.