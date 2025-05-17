PRESS RELEASE – LINE Games Announces Global Grand Launch of Match-3 Puzzle Game: Hello Kitty Friends Match

May 17, 2025 – LINE Games has announced the global grand launch of its new mobile match-3 puzzle game, Hello Kitty Friends Match. Developed by Super Awesome, an affiliated studio of LINE Games, the title is now available for download worldwide via Google Play and the App Store.

Hello Kitty Friends Match is LINE Games’ first release of the year. The game features globally beloved Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and Pompompurin, who embark on a magical journey to restore “Dreamland” by collecting the power of stars.

Designed in accordance with Sanrio’s visual guidelines, the game delivers cozy, heartwarming graphics. The title is played in landscape mode and offers intuitive gameplay with larger puzzle icons compared to other games in the genre, making it easy and comfortable to enjoy.

The game also features whimsical puzzle mechanics and storytelling elements driven by adventure. Players can collect and grow over 10 Sanrio characters and unlock more than 100 themed costumes to customize their gameplay experience.

To celebrate the grand launch, LINE Games is giving away special in-game rewards to all users who log in, including the exclusive S costume Cupid Hello Kitty.

Key features

A mobile match-3 puzzle game featuring beloved Sanrio characters including ‘Hello Kitty’, ‘My Melody’, and ‘Kuromi’.

Intuitive landscape-mode gameplay with enhanced visibility and adventure-driven storytelling.

Special launch rewards, including the S-grade costume ‘Cupid Hello Kitty’, available for all players upon login.